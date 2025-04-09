ECARX Achieves Significant Milestone with Integration of Intelligent Cockpit, Driving, and Parking Capabilities into the Antora® 1000 SPB

SHANGHAI, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that it achieved a significant milestone with the integration of intelligent cockpit, driving, and parking capabilities into Antora® 1000 SPB central computing platform, the latest and most cutting-edge iteration of the Antora® series. This solution has already passed road test and represents a significant breakthrough in ECARX’s R&D roadmap.

Powered by the world-leading 7nm SE1000 SoC developed by SiEngine, which provides high-performance computing power of 100K DMIPS and 900G FLOPS of graphics rendering capability, the SoC also integrates a high-performance programmable NPU with 8 TOPS AI computing power to support the development of intelligent driving functions. the ECARX Antora® 1000 SPB pioneered cross-domain integration in the sector. This all-in-one solution integrates L2 ADAS capabilities alongside intelligent cockpit and parking functionalities, significantly enhancing driving safety with automatic emergency braking, highway assist, and automatic lane change assist features among many others. Designed to align seamlessly with evolving E/E architectures, the Antora® 1000 SPB offers global automakers a cost-effective, streamlined, and highly reliable solution to meet the demands of next-generation vehicles.

Mr. Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “As the focus of automotive differentiation shifts towards ADAS and vehicle intelligence, global automakers are increasingly seeking integrated, cost-effective solutions that can accelerate their time-to-market while enhancing competitiveness. The Antora® 1000 SPB addresses these needs significantly enhancing driving safety, making it a compelling choice for automakers worldwide. This innovation further strengthens the appeal of the Antora® series as the preferred solution for next-generation vehicles. We are firmly committed to investing in R&D as a driver of innovation as we continue to showcase the remarkable versatility of our solutions and how they can be easily replicated and scaled across various models for our growing customer base globally.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,900 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.1 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “believes,” “should,” “potential,” “may,” “preliminary,” “forecast,” “objective,” “plan,” or “target,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

