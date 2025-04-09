Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Noah Goodman as Chief Business Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Noah Goodman, M.B.A., as Chief Business Officer. Mr. Goodman brings a wealth of diverse experience in the life sciences industry to Kymera and will lead business development strategy and activities for the company.

“We continue to stay focused on our mission of building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing oral drugs with biologics-like activity,” said Nello Mainolfi, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “Noah’s demonstrated leadership and business acumen will support Kymera’s continued growth as we advance our expanding pipeline through clinical development and eventual commercialization.”

“Kymera’s approach has exceptionally broad utility with the opportunity to transform existing treatment paradigms for millions of patients suffering from debilitating diseases,” said Mr. Goodman. “I’m thrilled to join the team during such an exciting time of growth and progress and look forward to realizing the full potential and impact of our industry-leading portfolio.”

Before joining Kymera, Mr. Goodman held senior leadership roles at Chroma Medicine and nChroma Bio, serving as President and Chief Business Officer through the merger with Nvelop Therapeutics. He also served as Executive Director and Head of Business Development at Cadent Therapeutics, which was subsequently acquired by Novartis, and Seres Therapeutics, where he was responsible for leading collaborations and licensing transactions across several therapeutic areas. Earlier in his career, Mr. Goodman also worked in business development at Spark Therapeutics and served as a management consultant at Easton Associates, a boutique life sciences consultancy. He holds a B.S. in neuroscience from the University of Michigan and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Availability of Other Information About Kymera Therapeutics

For more information, please visit the Kymera website at https://www.kymeratx.com/ or follow Kymera on X (@KymeraTx) and LinkedIn (Kymera Therapeutics). Investors and others should note that Kymera communicates with its investors and the public using the Company website, including, but not limited to, corporate disclosures, investor presentations, FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, and press releases, as well as on X and LinkedIn. The information that Kymera posts on its website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested to review the information that Kymera posts there on a regular basis. The contents of Kymera’s website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

