Stella-Jones’ First Quarter Results Conference Call and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ), (“Stella-Jones” or “the Company”) will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter results:

OPEN TO: Investors, analysts and all interested parties DATE: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 TIME: 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time LIVE WEBCAST: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-108-123-801 CALL: (+1) 800 206-4400

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBE NEWSWIRE.

Please log on or dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

If you are unable to attend at this time, you may access a web recording of the meeting at the following link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-108-123-801. This recording will be available online on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, as of 1:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF STELLA-JONES INC. (“MEETING”) WILL BE HELD AS A HYBRID MEETING:

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

In-person at:

1250 René-Lévesque Blvd. West, suite 3610

Montréal, Québec

Or virtually by webcast at:

https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-203-666-026

Password: stella2025 (case-sensitive)

Management will be available to speak with the media immediately following the meeting.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, will be able to participate at the Meeting, in person or virtually, ask questions and vote, provided they comply with all of the requirements set out in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 14, 2025 (available on our website). Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting, in person or virtually, as guests, but in both cases, guests will not be able to vote nor ask questions at the Meeting.

Stella-Jones’ 2024 Annual Report is now available on the Company’s website.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure that are essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities companies with treated wood utility poles and North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network. For more information, visit: www.stella-jones.com.

INQUIRIES

Stephanie Corrente

Director, Corporate Communications

Stella-Jones Inc.

communications@stella-jones.com