South Korea Construction Industry Report 2025: South Korea Construction Industry Forecasts 2.8% CAGR Through 2029 Amid Infrastructure Boom - Forecasts to 2029

The construction market in South Korea is expected to grow by 3.5% on annual basis to reach KRW 119.24 trillion in 2025. South Korea's construction market experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of KRW 115.17 trillion to approximately KRW 137.84 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in South Korea, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



Key Insights

South Korea Residential Construction Industry



The South Korean residential construction industry presents opportunities through government-led housing projects and a focus on sustainable building practices. However, challenges persist, including rising construction costs, high unsold housing inventory, and labor shortages. To navigate the current landscape, stakeholders should align with government initiatives, invest in sustainable construction technologies, and address workforce skill gaps. Collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors are essential to revitalizing the industry and effectively meeting housing demands.



Project Landscape

The government's initiative to build 252,000 public housing units is an upcoming project to increase housing availability. This plan includes promoting 140,000 units for permits, adding 5,000 units to the initial plan.

While the public sector is leading large-scale housing projects, there is an emphasis on public-private partnerships to leverage private investment and expertise. The government's support package of KRW 26 trillion (USD 19.8 billion) for the semiconductor industry is expected to stimulate related residential construction activities.

Government Policies & Programs

In January 2024, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced plans to relax tax rules for multiple homeowners and ease regulations on apartment reconstruction to boost housing supply and curb rising costs.

The government is implementing measures to stabilize the housing market, including purchasing unsold dwellings through the Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) to address market stagnation.

While federal initiatives focus on nationwide housing policies and financial support, local governments are encouraged to implement region-specific programs to address unique housing challenges, such as urban regeneration projects and affordable housing schemes.

Industry-Specific Developments

The adoption of zero-energy building (ZEB) standards is gaining momentum. Starting in 2024, mandatory requirements will apply to all public buildings. This move aims to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability in residential construction.

There is a growing emphasis on eco-friendly construction practices, including using sustainable materials and energy-efficient designs to meet stricter environmental regulations and cater to the increasing demand for green buildings.

The industry is experiencing a shortage of skilled labor, particularly in specialized areas such as green construction technologies and sustainable building practices. This gap necessitates investment in training programs to equip workers with the necessary skills.

South Korea Commercial Construction Industry



South Korea's commercial construction sector opportunities lie in smart city developments, green building initiatives, and the growing demand for high-tech office spaces. However, rising costs, regulatory challenges, and shifting work trends pose risks. To remain competitive, investors should focus on sustainable and tech-enabled commercial projects. Policymakers must streamline regulatory approvals, while developers should explore flexible office and mixed-use concepts to adapt to evolving market demands.

Project Landscape

Several major commercial projects are underway, including the Seoul Smart City Initiative, which integrates smart infrastructure into new commercial hubs. Upcoming developments focus on high-tech business districts and retail spaces integrated with entertainment and hospitality.

Private developers lead commercial real estate projects, and there is increasing interest in public-private partnerships (PPPs) for large-scale developments. The government is supporting infrastructure improvements in commercial zones to boost business activity.

While investments remain cautious due to market uncertainties, foreign direct investment (FDI) in commercial real estate is expected to grow, particularly in the premium office space and retail sectors. Tech-driven developments are attracting significant capital.

Industry-Specific Developments

Adopting AI-powered building management systems and IoT-integrated office spaces is reshaping commercial construction. Smart offices with automated lighting, climate control, and security systems are becoming the standard.

The government's push for net-zero carbon buildings influences commercial construction, with major developers incorporating solar panels, energy-efficient glass facades, and waste recycling systems.

The demand for skilled professionals in digital construction, sustainable design, and project management is rising. Labor shortages in specialized trades continue to be challenging, requiring further investment in workforce training.

South Korea Institutional Construction Industry



The institutional construction sector in South Korea presents opportunities in smart hospitals, green public buildings, and digital education facilities. However, funding limitations, regulatory compliance, and workforce shortages remain key challenges. Policymakers should prioritize efficient fund allocation and streamlined approval processes to accelerate institutional projects. Investors and developers should focus on smart and sustainable infrastructure to align with government goals and market demand.

Project Landscape

The Seoul Medical Mega Hub Project is a key initiative to enhance healthcare infrastructure, aiming to create advanced medical facilities. Upcoming projects include new university campuses and research institutions integrating digital learning tools and sustainability features.

Institutional construction is predominantly government-funded, but private-sector participation is increasing, especially in hospital and university developments. To accelerate the execution of large-scale projects, public-private partnerships (PPPs) are being encouraged.

The government has increased healthcare and education infrastructure funding, with investments focused on upgrading existing facilities and constructing new ones. However, funding constraints remain challenging, leading to selective prioritization of high-impact projects.

Industry-Specific Developments

The use of AI and automation in hospital and school construction is improving efficiency. Smart infrastructure integrates digital patient care and AI-assisted learning tools.

Green hospital and school designs incorporating solar energy, rainwater harvesting, and waste reduction systems are being implemented to align with carbon neutrality goals.

The demand for skilled workers in medical facility construction and digital education infrastructure is growing, with a shortage of specialized engineers and architects slowing project completion rates.

South Korea Industrial Construction Industry



Industrial construction in South Korea offers significant growth potential in high-tech manufacturing, logistics, and sustainable industrial zones. However, land constraints, rising costs, and regulatory compliance remain key challenges. Investors should focus on smart industrial facilities and sustainable construction projects to align with government incentives. Policymakers must ensure efficient land-use planning and regulatory flexibility to sustain industrial growth. Companies should prioritize workforce training and technological adoption to remain competitive in the evolving industrial landscape.



Project Landscape

Major industrial projects include expanding semiconductor fabrication plants, with companies like Samsung and SK Hynix investing heavily in manufacturing facilities. Logistics hubs near major ports and airports are also being developed to enhance supply chain efficiency.

The private sector is the primary driver of industrial construction, with significant investments from tech and manufacturing giants. The government is providing strategic incentives to support the development of industrial zones and advanced manufacturing hubs.

Despite economic uncertainties, investment in industrial construction remains strong, especially in semiconductor and battery manufacturing. The government's KRW 26 trillion (USD 19.8 billion) support package for semiconductor and high-tech industries is expected to sustain growth.

Industry-Specific Developments

Adopting AI-driven automation, robotics, and digital twin technology is transforming industrial construction. Smart factories with 5G-enabled monitoring systems are becoming standard in high-tech manufacturing facilities.

The government is pushing for carbon-neutral industrial parks with energy-efficient buildings and renewable energy integration. Manufacturers are implementing eco-friendly production processes to comply with global environmental standards.

The industrial sector is experiencing a shortage of skilled high-tech manufacturing and automation workers. Training programs are being expanded to equip workers with expertise in semiconductor fabrication, AI-driven logistics, and green construction technologies.

South Korea Infrastructure Construction Industry



The South Korean infrastructure sector presents significant opportunities in smart cities, high-speed transport, and renewable energy projects. However, rising costs, regulatory hurdles, and funding limitations are key obstacles that must be addressed. To capitalize on infrastructure opportunities, stakeholders should invest in smart technology, align with government sustainability goals, and explore public-private partnerships. Policymakers should focus on streamlining project approvals and securing long-term funding to ensure continued infrastructure expansion.

Project Landscape

Major infrastructure projects include the construction of the Great Train Express (GTX) network and the expansion of the high-speed rail system to ease congestion in metropolitan areas. The government is also developing offshore wind farms and hydrogen energy hubs as part of its renewable energy strategy.

While the public sector leads most infrastructure projects, private sector involvement is growing, particularly in public-private partnerships (PPPs) for transportation and energy infrastructure. Large corporations are investing in smart city developments and urban mobility solutions.

The government has allocated KRW 52 trillion (USD 39.5 billion) for infrastructure projects in 2024, focusing on renewable energy, smart transportation, and urban resilience. Despite strong investments, funding limitations and rising costs pose financial risks to long-term infrastructure expansion.

Industry-Specific Developments

Integrating AI, big data, and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies improves infrastructure planning and maintenance. Smart transportation systems, autonomous public transport, and AI-driven urban planning tools are being deployed in new projects.

Using carbon-neutral materials, green roofing, and smart grids is becoming standard in infrastructure construction. South Korea is expanding solar, wind, and hydrogen-based energy projects to meet long-term carbon reduction targets.

The demand for skilled engineers, renewable energy specialists, and urban planners is increasing. However, workforce shortages in specialized areas such as AI-driven infrastructure management and sustainable construction remain challenging.

Report Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020 - 2029 in South Korea.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

South Korea Economic Indicators

South Korea Top Cities Construction Data

South Korea Residential Building Construction Coverage

South Korea Residential Green Building Construction Coverage

South Korea Commercial Building Construction Coverage

South Korea Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage

South Korea Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage

South Korea Institutional Building Construction Coverage

South Korea Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage

South Korea Infrastructure Construction Sectors

South Korea Green Infrastructure Construction

South Korea Construction Cost Structure Analysis

