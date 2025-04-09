Europe Contract Furniture and Furnishings Report 2025: Market Size, Statistics, Production, Developments and Forecasts, Demand Drivers and Projects, Sales and Market Shares

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Contract Furniture and Furnishings Market in Europe, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Contract furniture production in Europe amounts to approximately EUR 13.5 billion, which is primarily destined for the domestic market and exported for around 20% to other target markets, as North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The main EU manufacturing countries are the UK, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Sweden.

Despite difficult market conditions, the European contract furniture sector has proved its strength performing better than the entire furniture sector in the last 2 years, supported by a high level of integration and market concentration.

The Contract Furniture and Furnishings Market in Europe offers a comprehensive picture of the European contract furniture business providing contract furniture market size, statistics for contract furniture and furnishings production, market development and forecasts, demand drivers and projects, sales and market shares of the leading players, sales by destination segment and by the main product categories.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Sector Overview in Europe: Market Evolution and Performance by Country

The European Contract furniture and furnishings production in 2024 and market size for the time series 2018-2024 are broken down by area and by European country. The European contract furniture and furnishing market forecasts are provided for the years 2025 and 2026.

Based on a recent survey conducted on a sample of over 100 contract furniture and furnishing manufacturers in Europe, this report also shows the segments that are expected to increase faster and companies' market approach in terms of "turn-key" Vs "soft contract", own product Vs traded products, and distribution channels.

Features of the Contract Furniture Business: Destination Segments and Product Categories

An overview of the main demand drivers and projects in the Retail, Hospitality, Office space, Real estate, Educational and entertainment, Marine, and Healthcare segments is also provided.

The Competitive Landscape Features: Sales of the Leading Contract Furniture Companies

For the Top 100 companies operating in the European contract furniture sector, this report includes sales of contract furniture, incidence of the contract business on total company sales, and the company's share of total European production, with short profiles of selected firms.

Contract furniture sales are provided for a sample of companies even by destination segment and by product category.

This study overall considers over 400 firms operating in the contract furniture sector.

Financial Analysis: a set of financial indicators (Operating Revenue -Turnover-, Added Value, P/L for Period -Net Income-, Shareholders Funds, Cash Flow, ROI, ROE, EBITDA margin, EBIT margin, Solvency Ratio, Current Ratio, Number of Employees, Turnover per Employee, Added value per Employee) are reported for 60 companies operating in the contract furniture business.

Annex: List of about 50 architect and design studios, List of relevant trade exhibitions for Hospitality, Building, Architectural and Design, Interiors, List of the major hotel companies at a global level, Contact details for around 400 contract furniture and furnishing manufacturers mentioned in the research.

The Contract furniture production and consumption in Europe are broken down by destination segment:

Retail

Hospitality

Office spaces

Restaurants and bars

Real estate

Education

Entertainment

Marine

Healthcare

Airports

Contract furniture production in Europe is also provided by product category:

Bathroom furniture and fittings

Bedroom furniture and mattresses

Kitchen furniture

Lighting fixtures

Office furniture

Outdoor furniture

Tables and chairs

Upholstered furniture

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology & Notes

Executive Summary

The Contract Furniture and Furnishings Sector in Europe - Scenario and Trends

1. The Contract Furniture Market in Europe

1.1 Contract Furniture Market Evolution: Trends in the European Production and Consumption of Contract Furniture

Production and Consumption of Contract Furniture by Country Up to 2024

Production and Consumption of Contract Furniture by Destination Segment

Production of Contract Furniture by Product Category

1.2 Contract Furniture and Furnishing Consumption. Market Forecasts for the Years 2025 and 2026

1.3 The Market Approach: Turn-Key vs Soft Contract in Europe and Own Product vs Traded Products, Distribution Channels

1.4 Leading Contract Furniture Groups in Europe: Market Concentration and Shares on Total Production



2. Contract Furniture Market Performance by Country

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.



3. Contract Furniture Market by Segment

Demand Drivers, Market Values, and Projects in the:

Retail (Mass Market & Luxury Shops)

Hospitality

Office Spaces

Restaurants and Bars

Real Estate

Education

Entertainment

Marine

Healthcare

Airports

4. The Competitive Landscape: Sales of the Leading Contract Furniture Companies and Destination Segments

Contract Furniture Sales in a Sample of Companies: Leading Manufacturers in Europe

Profiles of the Leading Contract Furniture and Furnishings Companies in Europe

Sales of Contract Furniture for Selected Leading Players in the Retail, Hospitality, Office, Restaurants and Bars, Real Estate, Education, Entertainment, Art & Museum, Healthcare, Marine, and Airports Segments

5. The Competitive Landscape: Sales of the Leading Contract Furniture Companies by Product

Contract Furniture Sales of Bathroom Furniture and Equipment, Bedroom Furniture and Mattress, Kitchen Furniture, Lighting Fixtures, Office Furniture, Outdoor Furniture, Tables and Chairs, and Upholstered Furniture

6. Financial Analysis

Financial Figures of 60 Companies Active in the Contract Furniture Business

7. Appendix

List of Architects and Designers, Hotel Companies, Trade Exhibitions and Manufacturers

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Ahrend Group

Flos B&B Italia Group

Geberit

HMY Group Hermes Metal & Yudigar

Input Interior

Interna

Itab Shop Concept

Kinnarps

Lifestyle Design

Marine Interiors

MillerKnoll

Nobia Group

Nowy Styl

Overbury

Pedrali

Stamhuis Groep

Steelcase

Tegometall International Sales

Umdasch ShopFitting Group

Villeroy & Boch

Vitra

VS Mobel

Yachtline 1618

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3jni3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment