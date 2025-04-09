Intelligent Cockpit Design Trends 2025, with Focus on Pursuer, JOMEC, facecar, Studiokurbos and Star Design

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Cockpit Design Trend Research Report, 2024-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Intelligent cockpit is the most directly perceived part in human-vehicle interaction, and also centrally embodies the attributes of the travel space. For OEMs, how to create branded intelligent cockpit attributes which are personalized and differentiated has become a competitive edge.



In the light of the people-oriented user experience design for intelligent cockpits, personalized intelligent cockpits have become a major development trend. In addition to the basic personalized custom settings such as IVI system and buttons, multiple in-car scenes can now be personalized and customized using software architecture, and even custom settings for vehicle model status are available.



Li Auto Task Master" - Customized product function combinations



'Li Auto Task Master' is similar to the custom shortcut command in mobile phones. It enables users to freely define function combinations as needed to realize the linkage of functions in more than ten different fields in the car, and finally satisfies their personalized needs in a specific scenario with one click. It allows for customization of product function combinations, and linkage of functions in more than ten fields such as seating, driving, and lighting. Examples of task combination modes include: commuting, extremely fast cooling, cinema mode, and forgotten mobile phone prompt when charging. In addition, Li ONE car fans can share task combinations with each other.



Xiaomi Auto's 'Master-defined Mode'



Xiaomi SU7 has multiple custom settings, for example, custom scroll wheel setting for the steering wheel, three custom slots in the middle of the DOCK bar at the bottom of the center console, the resident cards on the interface that support arrangement in order and customization of the car-home interconnection function, and driver's seat entry/exit customization.

In addition, Xiaomi cars also feature the Master-defined driving mode, which is set for users who pursue extreme driving experience. Yet when using it for the first time, the system will force users to study the safety manual and receive driving safety training to ensure that they fully understand the performance features and safety precautions of the car.



Intelligent cockpit design trend: Flexible cockpit space design for multi-scene layout



Under the scene integration design concept, combined with diverse seats which are rotatable, foldable and extendable, and flexible center console configurations, the demand for diverse cockpit space layout is increasing, with the co-pilot seat and the rear space transformed into a flat bed. There is increasing demand for versatile cockpit space.



The cockpit of Zeekr MIX launched in November 2024 uses stepless electric adjustable rotating seats and nearly 2-meter shared slide rails for the front and rear rows to create 9+N versatile space scene modes and achieve true full cockpit intelligence. For example, in the gathering mode, the front seats rotate 180 degrees to enable four people to sit face to face, coupled with the expandable table board, making the cockpit become a 'mobile dining room'. Zeekr will also create more scene modes together with users and continue expansion and upgrade via OTA updates.

Intelligent cockpit design trend: intelligent hardware scene linkage design



In the process of ecosystem expansion, OEMs start with phone-IVI integration.



As cross-terminal integration technology iterates, watches, cameras, tablet PCs, and even drones, smart home appliances and seats have begun to be connected with cars, and the 'people-car-home all-ecosystem' integration claimed by OEMs has been made. Seen from the current layout of suppliers, Huawei and Xiaomi can support the integration of multiple intelligent terminals such as mobile phones, cars, wearable devices, tablet PCs, computers, smart home appliances, and will be the first to realize all-ecosystem integration.



In February 2024, Xiaomi officially released Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro at the new product launch conference themed Human X Car X Home All Your Needs in One Smart Ecosystem. The pad can be connected to the native IVI system and supports more than 30 car control functions.

