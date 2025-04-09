U.S. Telemedicine Market to Quadruple in Size, Reaching USD 395.6 Billion by 2034 | Psychiatry Held the Largest Share at 30.2% in 2024; Growing Demand for Virtual Mental Health Consultations Driving Expansion

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Telemedicine Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Telemedicine Market was valued at USD 81 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 395.6 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 17.3%.

The increasing preference for remote healthcare services is driving this rapid growth, with digital health technologies playing a pivotal role in transforming the industry. As the healthcare landscape evolves, telemedicine is emerging as a crucial solution for providing accessible, cost-effective, and timely medical care. The adoption of virtual healthcare has surged, fueled by advancements in telecommunication infrastructure, AI-powered diagnostics, and seamless integration of electronic health records.

Healthcare providers, insurers, and technology companies are heavily investing in telemedicine platforms, enhancing patient engagement, reducing operational costs, and optimizing clinical workflows. Patients are increasingly seeking remote consultations for both primary and specialized care, reflecting a broader shift toward digital healthcare solutions. Government initiatives, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing awareness of telehealth benefits are further accelerating market expansion. The demand for telemedicine is expected to remain strong as healthcare institutions continue integrating digital tools to enhance service delivery.



The market is segmented based on components, including hardware, software, and services. The services category led the market in 2023, generating USD 35.1 billion. This segment includes virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, and tele-education, offering significant convenience to both providers and patients. The rising demand for telemedicine services stems from the need to streamline healthcare delivery, particularly in underserved areas. These services enable real-time patient-provider interactions and facilitate long-term care management. As hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare organizations prioritize digital transformation, the need for scalable and efficient telemedicine services is expected to grow substantially.



In terms of specialty, the market is divided into multiple medical fields, with psychiatry holding the largest share at 30.2% in 2024. The growing demand for virtual mental health consultations is driving this segment's expansion. Telepsychiatry is gaining traction due to its ability to offer accessible, flexible, and confidential mental health support. Patients benefit from remote therapy sessions, follow-up consultations, and medication management without the need for in-person visits. Increased awareness of mental health issues, reduced stigma surrounding psychiatric care, and government-backed initiatives are fueling telemedicine adoption in this sector. With an increasing number of licensed mental health professionals offering telehealth services, the segment is poised for continued growth.



Based on end use, the market is categorized into healthcare providers, payers, patients, and other users, with healthcare providers accounting for 41.6% of the market share. This segment is projected to reach USD 33.7 billion by 2034. Hospitals, clinics, and long-term care centers are leveraging telemedicine to expand their reach, enhance patient care, and optimize resource utilization. Remote consultations, chronic disease management, and real-time health monitoring are becoming integral to modern healthcare practices. Favorable reimbursement policies, growing investments in telehealth infrastructure, and an increasing focus on personalized medicine are expected to drive adoption among healthcare providers in the coming years.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $395.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market scope and definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates and calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising incidence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2 Advances in digital health technologies

3.2.1.3 Favorable regulations and reimbursement policies

3.2.1.4 Increased demand for convenient remote healthcare access

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Data privacy and connectivity issues

3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory policies

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Penetration/adoption rate of telemedicine

3.5 Reimbursement scenario

3.6 Telemedicine modalities

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Government initiatives

3.8.1 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Initiative

3.8.2 Rural Health Care (RHC) Program

3.8.3 U.S. Department of Defense Initiative

3.9 Telemedicine future trends

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Strategic dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Cloud-based

5.3.2 On-premises

5.4 Services

5.4.1 Tele-consultation

5.4.2 Tele-monitoring

5.4.3 Tele-education/training

5.4.4 Other services



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Specialty Area, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Pulmonary

6.3 Psychiatry

6.4 Cardiology

6.5 Endocrinology

6.6 Rheumatology

6.7 Gynecology

6.8 Gastroenterology

6.9 Oncology

6.10 Other specialty areas



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Healthcare providers

7.2.1 Hospitals and clinics

7.2.2 Long-term care centers

7.2.3 Other healthcare providers

7.3 Payers

7.4 Patients

7.5 Other end use



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 AMC Health

8.2 AMD Global Telemedicine

8.3 American Well (Amwell)

8.4 Cisco Systems

8.5 Eagle Telemedicine

8.6 GE Healthcare

8.7 Health Catalyst

8.8 HIPAAVIDEO.net

8.9 Honeywell International

8.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.11 Masimo Corporation

8.12 McKesson Medical-Surgical

8.13 Mend

8.14 Oracle Corporation (Cerner)

8.15 RemetricHealth

8.16 SOC Telemed (Patient Square Capital)

8.17 Specialist Telemed

8.18 Teladoc Health

8.19 Updox

8.20 VCDoctor

8.21 Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yuaqnn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment