Wood Based Panel Market Report 2025, Forecast to Reach $349 Billion by 2034 | Rapid Urbanization in Asia and Emerging Markets Fuels Demand for Durable Wood Based Construction Materials

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Based Panel Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Wood Based Panel Market was valued at USD 217.9 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 349 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.8%, driven by increasing demand across construction, furniture, and interior design industries.

Rapid urbanization, particularly in Southeast Asia, India, and China, is fueling the need for wood-based panels in residential and commercial buildings. As cities expand and infrastructure projects rise, the construction industry is relying more on these materials for their durability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness. Beyond construction, wood-based panels play a critical role in flooring, wall paneling, and ceiling applications, further boosting market demand.

A growing focus on sustainability is also reshaping the industry, with manufacturers adopting eco-friendly practices and engineered wood products gaining popularity. The rising adoption of wood-based panels in furniture manufacturing is another key driver, as consumers increasingly seek customizable, modular, and affordable home solutions. Additionally, shifting consumer lifestyles, a preference for space-saving furniture, and advancements in production technologies are influencing the market's steady growth. Governments and organizations worldwide are also promoting sustainable forestry, which ensures a stable raw material supply and supports long-term industry expansion. With construction activities booming, urban living spaces evolving, and sustainable materials gaining traction, the global wood-based panel market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.



The market is categorized into several product types, including plywood, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), particleboard, oriented strand board (OSB), hardboard, and softboard. Among these, plywood generated USD 72.6 billion in 2024, making it one of the leading segments. Known for its superior strength, flexibility, and adaptability, plywood is widely used in construction, furniture, and interior applications. Its increasing demand is directly linked to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, particularly in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where growing populations are driving large-scale housing and commercial projects.



Wood-based panels account for a significant portion of the furniture industry, representing 45.9% of the market in 2024. As modern consumers gravitate toward flat-pack and modular furniture, the demand for MDF, plywood, and particleboard continues to rise. These materials offer cost-effective, lightweight, and easy-to-assemble furniture solutions, making them ideal for contemporary homes. The shift toward compact living spaces and e-commerce-driven furniture sales is further amplifying the growth of wood-based panels in this sector.



North America Wood Based Panel Market generated USD 62.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%. The US construction industry, particularly residential housing, is witnessing a surge in demand for wood-based panels due to the need for affordable housing and suburban expansion. The post-2008 housing market recovery, combined with increased detached home construction, has reinforced the demand for these materials in structural applications, including framing, flooring, and roofing.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $217.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $349 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.5 Secondary

1.5.1.1 Paid sources

1.5.1.2 Public sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.1.7 Retailers

3.2 Impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Construction industry progression

3.2.1.2 Growing housing market trends

3.2.1.3 Rapid urbanization

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Raw material availability and sustainability

3.2.2.2 Fluctuating raw material costs

3.3 Consumer buying behavior analysis

3.3.1 Demographic trends

3.3.2 Factors Affecting Buying Decision

3.3.3 Consumer Product Adoption

3.3.4 Preferred Distribution Channel

3.3.5 Preferred Price Range

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Pricing analysis

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Medium density fiberboard (MDF)

5.3 Particleboard

5.4 Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

5.5 Softboard

5.6 Plywood

5.7 Hardboard

5.8 Others (High density fiberboard, Laminated Veneer Lumber)



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Thickness, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Up to 10 mm

6.3 10 mm to 50 mm

6.4 Above 50 mm



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Furniture

7.3 Construction

7.4 Packaging

7.5 Others (automotive, industrial equipment, etc.)



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Online

8.3 Offline



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE



Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)

10.1 Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd.

10.2 Arauco

10.3 Boise Cascade Company

10.4 EGGER Group

10.5 Georgia-Pacific LLC (Koch Industries)

10.6 Kronospan

10.7 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (L.P.)

10.8 Norbord Inc.

10.9 Panels & Furniture Group (PFM Group)

10.10 Pfleiderer Group SA

10.11 Roseburg Forest Products

10.12 Swiss Krono Group

10.13 U.S. Lumber Group LLC

10.14 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

10.15 Weyerhaeuser Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnq2sk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.