THE EUROPEAN UNION (EU) Introduces the event Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI “Welcome to European table”

SINGAPORE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI” program, also known as “Welcome to the European Table,” returned for its third edition at Cali Ascott Raffles Place. Organized by the European Union (EU), the event welcomed media representatives, importers, and distributors for an immersive celebration of certified European products. Following the success of the previous two years with the “Experience European PDO & PGI Certified Greek Products” campaign, this year’s edition brings a renewed focus on blending high-quality certified ingredients with Singapore’s vibrant culinary scene.

Guests enjoyed a warm evening celebrating the heritage and quality of European PDO & PGI products. The event showcased authentic European flavors and offered valuable networking opportunities for importers, distributors, and media.

With the presence of distinguished guests, including Greek Counselor Mr. Emmanuil Markianos, the evening celebrated the rich heritage and superior quality of PDO & PGI-certified European products. Renowned chef Derek Cheong led a curated tasting session, showcasing Greek specialties through his culinary expertise and passion. His engaging presentation offered guests deeper insights into each product and guided them through the authentic, refined flavors of Greek cuisine.

Throughout the evening, guests not only sampled a curated selection of PDO & PGI-certified products — including cheese, olives, olive oil, and saffron — but also gained valuable insights into the project’s mission and core values through engaging presentations by Mr. Gougoulias Konstantinos, representative of ETHEAS, and Ms. Paraskevi Tegou, Managing Director of the implementing body.

EU food products are globally renowned for their safety, traceability, and authenticity. Their uniqueness stems from traditional craftsmanship perfected over centuries, preserving time-honored expertise. Fruits and food products in Greece are produced under the world's strictest safety regulations and hold all necessary certifications to ensure their safety, quality, and high nutritional value.

During the event, a brief introduction to ETHEAS, the PDO & PGI label, highlighted the significance of these certifications in ensuring the authenticity and quality of Greek products. Additionally, key statistics and highlights of the showcased products were shared, emphasizing their exceptional qualities and market impact.

The Culinary Heritage of Greece

Agriculture and food production is a traditional Greek profession, which has resulted in a significant number of food laboratories, agricultural schools, chemists and food technologists being trained, and skilled farmers. Cheese, olives, olive oil, and cotton are the main exports of Greece, accounting for 28.7 percent of total product exports.

Greek olive oil is known worldwide for its purity, exceptional taste and high nutritional value. Greece produces approximately 430,000 tons of olive oil annually, and more than 75% of it is extra virgin olive oil, which is considered the best. Greece is also the third largest olive oil producer in the world, with a 16% share of the international olive oil market.

As for cheese, the country has a centuries-old cheese-making tradition. Today, Greece produces many different types of cheese of good quality and nearly every region of Greece produces its own signature cheese. Greece is one of the three European countries with the highest per capita cheese consumption and is also in the top 10 for cheese production among the EU's 27 countries.

This event to introduce Greek products labeled PDO allows consumers to trust and distinguish quality products, understand the origin of products, and also help manufacturers introduce market their signature products more efficiently.

The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS)

ETHEAS was established by the Law of the Greek state and was founded by the leading Cooperatives of Greece. ETHEAS consists of about 300 agricultural cooperatives from all over the country, which represent approximately 80% of the total turnover of all the agricultural cooperatives of Greece and in areas such as cheese, olives, olive oil, wine, and fresh fruits. ETHEAS supports, promotes, and enhances the activities of its members and represents them internationally, in Europe, and nationally.

The event highlighted the significance of the PDO & PGI labels in safeguarding the names of specific products designated as Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) products, promoting their unique characteristics linked to their geographical origin.

“Protected Designation of Origin – PDO” covers agricultural products and foodstuffs that are produced, processed, and prepared in a given geographical area using recognized know-how. For example, Viannos PDO olive oil is entirely produced in the municipality of Viannos, Creta, using olive varieties from that area.

“Protected Geographical Indication – PGI” covers agricultural products and foodstuffs closely linked to the geographical area. At least one of the stages of production, processing, or preparation takes place in the area.

The Implementation body of this press event is QUALITYCERT Ltd., supported by ECREATI Ltd. and ACORN Marketing & Research Consultants (Group) Pte Ltd.

Discover more about Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI campaign:

Website: https://helleniceuropeanproducts.eu/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/helleniceuropeanproducts

