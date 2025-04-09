Herbal Tea Market Size to Reach a Worth USD 6.18 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Awareness of Health and Wellness, Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the herbal tea market is witnessing significant growth owing to the health benefits of herbal tea. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The herbal tea market comprises an array of platforms and services that are expected to determine the market strength in the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The herbal tea market size is expected to reach US$ 6.18 Billion by 2031 from US$ 4.15 Billion in 2024; it is likely to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The demand for herbal tea is increasing due to a growing awareness of health and wellness among consumers. As people seek natural alternatives to traditional beverages, herbal tea, known for potential health benefits such as improved digestion, relaxation, and immune support, has gained popularity. The rising trend toward organic and plant-based products, combined with the desire for stress reduction and better overall well-being, has fueled interest in herbal tea. The increasing availability of blends and flavors, along with their perceived therapeutic properties, has contributed to their expanding market appeal. Health Benefits of Herbal Tea: As the world becomes increasingly health-conscious, the demand for herbal tea has grown, particularly because of its potential to improve overall well-being without relying on synthetic ingredients. Herbal teas such as peppermint, ginger, and chamomile are renowned for their soothing effects on the stomach and digestive system. They can help alleviate symptoms of indigestion, bloating, and nausea, offering a natural remedy for people suffering from digestive discomfort. Chamomile tea is recognized as a calming beverage traditionally consumed before bedtime and for its significant health benefits. It contains bioactive phytochemicals, particularly flavonoids, which possess notable antioxidant properties. According to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), chamomile tea may help women who suffer from premenstrual syndrome. Hibiscus tea provides antioxidant power; it contains small amounts of potassium, calcium, magnesium, and other trace minerals. It has cardiovascular and antiviral properties, mostly because of its antioxidant "anthocyanins." It has been demonstrated by NLM, that this herbal tea works well against certain bird flu strains. Additionally, consuming hibiscus tea or extract decreases LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which would otherwise lead to cardiovascular diseases. Many herbal teas are widely recognized for their stress-relieving and calming properties. Teas such as chamomile, lavender, and valerian root are commonly consumed for their ability to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, and improve sleep quality. These benefits are especially valuable in today's fast-paced world, where mental health and stress management concerns are growing. Rising Trend of Organic and Clean-Label Products: The rising demand for organic and clean-label herbal teas is driven by increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness. As people become more conscious of their dietary choices, there is a growing preference for natural, chemical-free, and sustainably sourced products. Organic herbal teas, which are made from plants grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, align with the trend of eco-conscious and healthy living. With the increasing demand for organic and clean-label products, manufacturers such as Celestial Seasonings, R. Twining and Company Limited, and Universal Tea Company, Inc. offer herbal tea with organic claims. Organic products offer a competitive advantage to herbal tea manufacturers, enhancing their brand awareness and profitability. Thus, the rising demand for organic and clean-label products is expected to create a new trend in the herbal tea market during the forecast period. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on type, the herbal tea market is segmented into chamomile, peppermint, ginger, hibiscus, blends, and others. The blends segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of form, the market is bifurcated into loose tea and tea bags. The tea bags segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

By category, the herbal tea market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The herbal tea market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the herbal tea market are Universal Tea Company, Inc.; Harney & Sons Fine Teas; The Hain Celestial Group Inc.; Donna McCafferty & Co. LLC; East West Tea Company, LLC; Bigelow Tea; Bird & Blend Tea Co.; JADE LEAF, LLC; Traditional Medicinals; Tata Consumer Products Ltd; Bell Industries LLC; Star Spangled Tea; LIPTON Teas and Infusions; Associated British Foods Plc; and Rishi Tea & Botanicals.

Trending Topics: Health and Wellness Focus, Innovative Flavors and Blends, Organic and Sustainable Practices, and Growth In Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Options.





Global Headlines on Herbal Tea

Bigelow Tea Announced the Groundbreaking Of Its New State-Of-The-Art Facility Located at Blankenbaker Road In Louisville, Kentucky.

TKO Miller Announced That SBJ Capital, a Private Investment Firm, Has Partnered With The Management Team of Rishi Tea & Botanicals ("Rishi"), A Leading Branded Specialty And Organic Tea And Botanicals Producer.

Stash Tea Announced Its Entry into The Latter Category by Introducing Its Tea Latte Concentrates in Three Uniquely Delicious Varieties: Double Spice Chai, Earl's Delight, and Apple Blossom.

Bigelow Tea Launched a New Brand of Teas, Bigelow Butterfly Pea Flower.

Bigelow Tea Announced the Launch of Three New Flavors, Expanding the Ever-Popular Bigelow Signature Line of Teas.

Buddha Teas Added Two New Teas – Cranberry Comfort Blend and Echinacea Tea – To Its Collection of Over 100 Bagged Blends and Single-Leaf Teas.





Conclusion

The demand for herbal tea is increasing owing to shifting consumer preferences toward healthier lifestyles and natural alternatives. As more people seek to reduce their reliance on sugary drinks, caffeinated beverages, and artificial additives, herbal teas offer a naturally refreshing and low-calorie option. Consumers prefer natural and organic products, leading to a surge in the consumption of organic herbal tea. The rise of wellness trends, including plant-based diets and holistic health practices, has also boosted the popularity of herbal teas.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including herbal tea providers, herbal tea suppliers, and herbal tea manufacturers—with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.





