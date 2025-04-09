Tailwind Nutrition Launches High Carb Fuel

Durango, CO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailwind Nutrition, the leading provider of simple and complete nutrition products, is proud to announce the release of its newest innovation: High Carb Fuel. Purpose-built for high-intensity efforts, this power-packed drink mix delivers 90 grams of carbohydrates per serving in the science-backed 2:1 glucose-to-fructose ratio—balancing with complete electrolytes to maximize energy absorption and minimize gastrointestinal distress.

Developed with direct input from elite athletes like Ellen Campbell and backed by sports scientists, High Carb Fuel is designed to meet the carbohydrate demands of cyclists, runners, and triathletes to maximize energy per sip. Backed by rigorous lab research and months of field testing, it’s trusted by pros like triathlete Paula Findlay, cyclists Christopher Blevins and Sarah Sturm, and multi-sport athlete Eric Lagerstrom.

“We’ve spent over a decade perfecting simple, effective fueling, and High Carb Fuel takes this to a new level,” said Jenny Vierling, Co-Founder of Tailwind Nutrition. “It’s a high-carb solution plus 660mg of sodium and 90mg of potassium in each serving. It’s not only powerful but easy on the gut, so athletes can perform at their peak without worrying about stomach issues.”

Findlay shared her experience with High Carb Fuel, saying “I've always struggled to fuel appropriately in races. Bottles can be hard to grab, especially on technical courses, so I often finish a race under-fueled. Having High Carb Fuel in my bottles is almost like an insurance policy—whenever I manage to get a drink, I'm getting a lot of carbs in. I’ve felt a lot better on the run since switching to a higher concentration, and it’s motivating to see what more I can get out of myself.”

High Carb Fuel comes in two flavors: Ginger Lime, featuring organic ginger extract to support digestion, and Lemonade, a refreshing option to keep athletes going strong. The formula is easy to mix—no complicated prep or waiting required—and includes complete electrolytes for all-in-one fueling and hydration. Backed by Tailwind’s 12+ years of experience in endurance nutrition, High Carb Fuel is made with only the “good stuff” athletes need to perform at their best.



About Tailwind Nutrition

Celebrating its 12th Anniversary in 2024, Tailwind Nutrition manufactures all-natural sports nutrition products that are free of GMOs, dairy, soy, and gluten, are easy to digest, and support an athlete’s fueling and recovery needs during exercise. Tailwind is developed in Durango, Colorado—backed by science and tested daily on trails worldwide. Tailwind’s specially formulated drink mixes help athletes perform at their highest level by offering complete nutrition and hydration without the worry of food allergies or sensitivities. All you need. Really.

