Global Uranium Enters Into Option Agreement With Cosa Resources for the Astro Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the “Option Agreement” or the “Agreement”) with Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA, OTCQB: COSAF, FSE: SSKU) (“Cosa”) to earn up to an 80% interest in the Astro Project (the “Project”), located in the prospective and infrastructure rich eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Project (presented in Figure 1) spans over 45,000 hectares and captures approximately 40 kilometers of underexplored magnetic lows with potential extensions of the McArthur River/Fox Lake structural corridor, significantly expanding the Company’s exploration portfolio.

Figure 1 Location of the Astro Project within the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.





Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company can earn up to an 80% stake in the Project over five stages by sole-funding exploration expenditures and completing cash payments and common share issuances to Cosa. Upon fulfilling the obligations of each phase of the Option Agreement, the Company will earn an increasing ownership interest in the Project (please see Table 1 below), culminating in an 80% ownership interest in the event that the option on the Project is fully-exercised (Table 1). Cosa is to act as the operator during the first four phases of the Agreement and will receive a standard operator fee for its management of the Project. Assuming the Company completes Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Option Agreement, the Company and Cosa will form a joint venture with respect to the Project. In the event that the Company exercises the Phase 1 option but does not complete exercise of the Phase 2 option, then it shall not acquire any interest in the Project.

Table 1 Summary of the development phases.

Phase Cash Payment Share Issuance Exploration Time Frame Project Ownership Signing 100,000 - - - 1 $100,000 200,000 $500,000 End of 2025 20%* 2 $100,000 300,000 $1,500,000 End of 2026 35% 3 $200,000 500,000 $2,000,000 End of 2027 50% 4 $200,000 500,000 $2,500,000 End of 2028 65% 5 $200,000 1,000,000 $3,000,000 End of 2029 80%

*Forfeited if Phase 2 exercise not completed.

The issuance of common shares pursuant to the Option Agreement is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange. Any common shares issued pursuant to the Option Agreement will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period commencing on the date of issuance of such common shares pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

“The Option Agreement reflects our shared vision with Cosa of unlocking the full potential of the Project,” said Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium, “Cosa has played instrumental roles in the discoveries of other Athabasca Basin deposits, including Gryphon and Hurricane. By combining our strategic approach with Cosa's proven exploration expertise and outstanding track record of discovery, we believe that we are well-positioned to elevate this Project into a significant contributor within the Athabasca Basin's prolific uranium district.”

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium’s Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. In addition to its rights under the Option Agreement, the Company currently has rights to the following other uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

ABOUT COSA RESOURCES CORP.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. Its portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa’s award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy’s Hurricane deposit. In addition to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison’s Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's GMZ zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

