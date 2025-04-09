AgriForce Growing Systems Announces Completion of Optimization at Sturgeon, Alberta Bitcoin Mining Facility

Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriForce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative ag-tech and digital infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of optimization and full operational deployment at its Bitcoin mining facility in Sturgeon, Alberta, Canada.

As of today, the facility is operating at full designed capacity with a robust lineup of industry-leading ASIC miners, including:

81 Bitmain S19k Pro 120T Antminers

50 Bitmain S21 XP 270T Antminers

120 Bitmain S19j Pro 100T Antminers



The facility now delivers an estimated total hash rate of 35.22 PH/s (petahashes per second), calculated as follows:

81 x 120 TH/s = 9.72 PH/s



50 x 270 TH/s = 13.50 PH/s



120 x 100 TH/s = 12.00 PH/s



This diversified fleet of high-performance miners positions AgriForce at the forefront of digital asset infrastructure development, leveraging cutting-edge technology and energy-efficient operations to deliver strong, sustainable returns.

“This milestone marks a significant leap forward for AgriForce as we continue to integrate high-efficiency Bitcoin mining into our broader portfolio,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriForce Growing Systems. “The completion of optimization at our Sturgeon site enhances our hashpower, improves our cost structure, and advances our strategic goal of building a vertically integrated digital infrastructure platform. We’re deeply grateful to our EPCM partner for their commitment to timely delivery and quality execution. As we further our agricultural pursuits, we also look forward to unveiling our initial agricultural colocation project.”

The Sturgeon facility forms a cornerstone of AgriForce’s digital asset strategy, combining reliable energy infrastructure, strategic geographic location, and advanced mining technology to support scalable growth in 2025 and beyond.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative business models, AgriFORCE aims to deliver value for shareholders while creating lasting benefits for communities and ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

