Zeelo Partners with Operators to Channel >$50 million into Local Transportation Businesses

BOSTON, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global TransitTech leader Zeelo, through its trusted network of operator partners, channeled >$50 million into local transportation businesses in 2024. This milestone underscores Zeelo’s commitment to building long-term partnerships that empower operators to expand their fleets, generate employment, and meet the rising demand for high-quality shared transportation services, particularly in an industry that has long suffered from underfunding and inadequate support.

“Our operator partners are at the heart of everything we do at Zeelo,” comments George Grundy, Director, US Operations at Zeelo. “We view our relationship as a true collaboration, working side-by-side with operators to unlock opportunities for sustained growth. Their expertise and commitment enable us all to succeed, and our predictable, supportive contracts provide the stability necessary for expansion.”

Beyond fueling business growth, these robust partnerships make a significant local impact by creating jobs and enhancing access to reliable transportation. With over 15 million rides completed to date, Zeelo continues to drive meaningful change by connecting communities to work and opportunity.

“Working with excellent professionals, knowing there’s always someone on the other end of the phone, and feeling that our comments and concerns are valued made partnering with Zeelo an easy decision. We feel that we have a true partnership, not just a vendor/client relationship. We are on the same team, working toward the same goals every day. It’s a great feeling,” said Tracey Salinger, President of Unique Limousine.

Industry insights further underscore the opportunity: the global bus and coach market was valued at USD 72.11 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 151.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.9%. Despite its essential role in connecting students, employees, and underserved communities, the coach industry continues to face major hurdles due to short-term funding cycles, lack of inclusion in zero-emission investment schemes, and limited policy attention. While the CERTS Act offered a rare moment of legislative relief, many operators remain under significant financial pressure. With depleted fleets and only a partial rebound driven by corporate shuttle demand, the industry continues to face mounting challenges. Advocates caution that without long-term funding solutions, the vital role of private transportation in national mobility and employment ecosystems could be jeopardized.

Add to this persistent driver shortages and rising operational costs, and it’s clear the industry needs targeted support. Without urgent policy action, the sector risks further decline, jeopardizing its ability to deliver economic, environmental, and social value across the communities it serves.

“If we want to see a stronger, more sustainable future for transportation, we need to stand behind the bus, limo and motorcoach industry,” said Sam Ryan, CEO and Co-founder at Zeelo. “Backing our operators means backing better-connected communities and a more inclusive transport network for everyone.”



Zeelo is also preparing to launch its new Operator Referral Scheme in the United States; a program designed to leverage operators’ local market knowledge to identify new business opportunities and expand Zeelo’s network of trusted partners.

Zeelo is a leading global TransitTech company helping bus/motorcoach and limo operators, employers, and schools implement efficient, sustainable, and affordable transportation programs. Pioneering transport as a benefit, Zeelo enables organizations to improve workforce and student mobility through tailored, tech-driven shuttle solutions. Zeelo’s software and managed services optimize routes, cut costs, reduce CO₂ emissions, and simplify transport management. Following the 2024 acquisition of Kura, Zeelo expanded its leadership in shared mobility for workforce and education transport. With a US headquarters in Boston, MA, and operations across the US, UK, and Ireland, Zeelo was founded in 2016 by Sam Ryan, Barney Williams, and Dani Ruiz. The co-founders previously sold their ride-sharing app JumpIn to Addison Lee in 2014.

For more information, please visit zeelo.co/operators