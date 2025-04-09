Samsung Ads and Magnite Deepen Partnership to Enhance Audience Addressability in Streaming TV

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced an expanded global partnership with Samsung Ads, the advanced advertising division of Samsung Electronics. From 2023 to 2024, Samsung Ads saw double-digit percentage gross revenue growth on the Magnite Streaming SSP as a result of their successful collaboration.

To bolster audience addressability in streaming, Samsung Ads will leverage the Magnite Access product to better manage behavioral audience data across Magnite platforms. Magnite Access helps media owners like Samsung Ads increase the volume of targeted impressions in Magnite's exchanges and drive higher CPMs and revenue.

The partnership expansion follows closely on the heels of Samsung’s continued success in the US and globally. Samsung Ads has cultivated the largest single source of TV data in the US market attained with user consent. Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and on-demand (AVOD) service, has 88 million monthly active users and recently launched in Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand, with Magnite facilitating programmatic access to this inventory for the first time in the region.

“Alongside the rapid growth of our ads business, Magnite has been an instrumental partner helping us build custom technology to improve our programmatic monetization,” said Joe Melaragno, Head of Channel Sales at Samsung Ads. “Our collaboration with Magnite has led to a number of breakthroughs including simplified genre targeting to support contextual advertising, improved forecasting capabilities, and a significant reduction in timeouts to complement our rapid viewership growth on Samsung TV Plus. We’re very excited to see how Magnite Storefront within the Magnite Access suite can bring additional value to our data capabilities and further empower our sales team to deliver best-in-class solutions for advertisers.”

“As ad-supported streaming continues to rise in popularity, Samsung Ads is at the forefront of delivering best-in-class experiences to viewers worldwide,” said Ryan Kenney, SVP, Streaming Platform at Magnite. “We’re pleased to continue our collaboration with Samsung Ads to bring high-quality streaming TV advertising to more programmatic buyers and to make audience-based buying more prevalent and effective in this environment.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads puts the power of the world’s #1 Smart TV and mobile device brand to work for businesses of all shapes and sizes. With unrivaled reach across hundreds of millions of smart devices, Samsung Ads unlocks audiences at scale, helping advertisers break through to valuable opted-in consumers in the moments that matter most. Samsung Ads offers innovative ad formats in brand-safe ad environments with full-funnel performance solutions that drive measurable outcomes –from awareness, to consideration, to conversion.

Today, Samsung Ads serves over 25 countries around the globe, bringing brands new ways to engage their audience across Samsung’s portfolio of premium entertainment services, including Samsung TV Plus –the #1 FAST service on hundreds of millions of TVs globally, Samsung Gaming Hub, Samsung Galaxy mobile apps, and beyond.

