Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expand Dayforce Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have expanded their use of the Dayforce™ platform to further enhance the employee experience, modernize HR processes, and navigate the unique compliance challenges of professional sports.

As part of this expansion, the Buccaneers will integrate Dayforce Performance Management and Compensation Management into their existing Dayforce suite, reinforcing their commitment to leveraging best-in-class technology to support, develop, and manage their growing team.

"Dayforce has completely transformed how we manage our workforce," said Kristin Hamwey, Chief People Officer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "We needed a platform that could evolve with our organization, and Dayforce has delivered. The seamless automation, insightful reporting capabilities, and intuitive, self-service features have been game-changers for our team. Our continued collaboration with Dayforce strengthens our commitment to innovate and deliver personalized people experiences to our employees."

Since first implementing the platform in 2019, the Buccaneers have trusted Dayforce’s comprehensive, all-in-one HCM solution to unify HR, payroll, benefits, recruiting, and workforce management. This has helped deliver significant efficiencies, including optimizing workforce scheduling and streamlining operations. The Dayforce AI-powered platform has supercharged the Buccaneers’ employee experience by empowering its 850+ full-time and seasonal employees with HR self-service tools, all available on the Dayforce mobile app. This digital transformation has helped eliminate manual processes, enabled a self-service approach to workforce management, and enhanced the overall employee experience.

“Success in professional sports goes far beyond game day. From navigating compliance to managing diverse workforces, teams face constant challenges that demand efficiency and innovation. That’s why leading sports franchises like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trust Dayforce to simplify operations and deliver real results," said Chris Armstrong, Chief Customer Officer at Dayforce, Inc. “We’re proud to strengthen our winning partnership with the Buccaneers and continue helping them maximize their workforce’s potential with solutions that make work life better."

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com.

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their 50th year as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference’s South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled 10 division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

Media Contact

Patrick Allen

patrick.allen@dayforce.com

(647) 417-2208