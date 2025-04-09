From Financial Elite to Ocean ESG Pioneer: The Entrepreneurial Path of Ms. Zhu Muchun, CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Directors of Intercont

HONG KONG, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

I. Cross-Border Visionary: The Vision and Resilience of a Female Founder

Ms. Zhu Muchun, CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Directors of Intercont (Cayman) Limited (“Intercont” or the “Company”), is a trailblazer who seamlessly integrates financial acumen with marine innovation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Plymouth and a Master’s degree in Finance and Investment from the University of Exeter. With over a decade of cross-sector experience in finance and maritime shipping, Ms. Zhu has developed a unique strategic perspective. Before founding Intercont, she served as the president and chief executive officer of Innovate Asset Management (Group) Co., Ltd and a senior investment adviser at Topsheen Shipping Group Limited. These roles endowed her with deep industry resources, sharp market insight, and exceptional decision-making skills.

In 2016, Ms. Zhu experienced a personal low point. Yet, it was through this period of adversity that she discovered the freedom and infinite possibilities that come with "Starting from Zero"—"As long as I'm here, there are endless possibilities"—has not only become her personal motto but also the core spirit of Intercont, continuously inspiring the team to explore the unknown and forge ahead with courage.

II. A Defining Moment: From Shipping Cycles to a Leap into Ocean ESG

During 2015 to 2020, with the flourish of cross-border trading and global economic integration, the maritime logistics experienced the unprecedented prosperity. However, the sudden outbreak of the global epidemic disrupted this positive trend. After 2021, when the world entered the post-pandemic era, global economic development has stagnated and geopolitical conflicts have emerged, leading the shipping industry faced a steep downturn, the cyclical vulnerabilities of traditional maritime transport were laid bare. Yet for Ms. Zhu Muchun, this crisis marked a moment of opportunity. She keenly identified two converging market dynamics: a 15-million-ton shortfall in recycled pulp driven by China's waste import ban, and an explosive rise in demand for packaging paper fueled by the e-commerce boom. Faced with this dual opportunity, Zhu proposed a disruptive idea: "If factories on land are shutting down due to lockdowns, why not let production lines be reborn with the rhythm of the ocean? "

This insight gave rise to the concept of the "Ocean Factory": converting wastepaper into pulp aboard vessels during transit. The innovation not only shortens supply chain cycles but also achieves near-zero carbon emissions. This groundbreaking model breaks through the traditional boundaries of the shipping industry and has opened an entirely new path of development for Intercont.

III. An Innovation Revolution: A Dual-Engine Marine Business Model

In 2023, Intercont was officially established in the Cayman Islands, launching a dual-engine model that integrates "Global maritime shipping + Seaborne Pulping".Under this model, Fortune Ocean manages the group’s traditional shipping operations, operating a fleet of four bulk carriers (with a total deadweight of 216,000 tons) and generating around USD 30 million annual revenue in average during 2022，2023 and 2024 fiscal years, this segment provides a stable cash flow foundation for the Group.

Meanwhile, Openwindow represents Intercont’s innovation arm, pioneering offshore pulping. By developing a modular ship-conversion technology and leveraging vessel leasing, the company has achieved capital-light expansion. This groundbreaking approach has significantly reduced capital expenditure and greatly enhanced production efficiency—by simplifying the production process to cut the traditional turnover period , and expected to achieve the obviously reducing in energy consumption and wastes. The management ambition to realize the near-zero emissions of waste water, waste gas, and solid waste and set a new benchmark in the global recycled pulp industry.

IV. ESG Reinvented: Evolving from Cost Center to Core Competitiveness

At Intercont, ESG practices have transcended the realm of corporate social responsibility to become embedded in the very DNA of its business logic. Intercont and Rockwell Automation Have Partnered to Launch an ESG Collaboration to Shape the Innovative "Ocean+" Business Model.

On the capital side, under the leadship with Ms. Zhu Muchun, Intercont successfully listed on Nasdaq in 2025 under the ticker symbol NCT, raising USD 10.5 million to accelerate the offshore pulping business and scale its ESG-driven industrial platform. This milestone not only secured ample funding for growth but also elevated the Group’s visibility and influence on the global stage.

V．Female Perspective：The Vary Roles

Over the past decade, Ms. Zhu has been a professional investor and asset manager. But in her family, as a woman, a wife, and a mother, she does not want to be defined by age, gender, and traditional social roles. Since the project was founded, she has traveled to Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore, Europe, and the Middle East for many technical seminars and business visits. From 2023 to date, she has accumulated 286,000 kilometers of flights and over 9,000 kilometers of rail travel.

"I have seen the night of Hong Kong and the dawn of Munich," she said frankly, "Although the road is difficult, it is more courageous and precious." She thanked her family, the board of directors and the senior management team, as well as all institutional investors who support ESG. She declared that as the head of the company, she will shoulder the interests and expectations of investors, carefully formulate listed company strategies and decisions, and conscientiously perform my duties as a director.

VI. A Future Blueprint: Unlocking the Infinite Potential of the Ocean Economy

"Intercont is not merely a shipping company—it is a developer of marine space-time value," says Ms. Zhu Muchun, envisioning the future of Intercont, "whether it's deepening our effort on maritime environments or implementing the industrialization of ESG, we should not limit ourselves to a specific region or country. Our goal is to position ourselves globally and look toward a broader horizon. My ambition is to become a globally influential emerging maritime ESG enterprise, gaining the resonance and public attention of humanity on environmental protection and sustainable development issues. "

From financial elite to Ocean ESG Pioneer, Ms. Zhu Muchun has demonstrated the power of purpose-driven business with a uniquely feminine strength and vision. Intercont now stands at a new starting line, poised to move forward with greater determination toward a more brilliant future.

About Intercont (Cayman) Limited

Intercont (Cayman) Limited is a global shipping enterprise with plans for seaborne pulping operations. Under a visionary management team, Intercont is dedicated to providing customers with efficient and environmentally friendly transportation solutions through innovative business models and technology.

For more information, please visit: https://www.intercontcayman.com.

Intercont (Cayman) Limited

investorrelations@intercontcayman.com

+852-3848-1720