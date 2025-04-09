Constellation Software Inc., Topicus.com Inc. and Lumine Group Inc. Announce Annual Meetings

TORONTO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus”) (TSXV:TOI) annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. EST using a virtual meeting format with proceedings conducted solely via live audio webcast. The Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group”) (TSXV:LMN) annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EST using a virtual meeting format with proceedings conducted solely via live audio webcast. The Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation” or “CSI”) (TSX:CSU) annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST using a virtual meeting format, with proceedings conducted solely via live audio webcast.

The link for the Topicus meeting is https://meetnow.global/M2GLPTJ. The link for the Lumine Group meeting is https://meetnow.global/MFMRJNG. The link for the Constellation meeting is https://meetnow.global/MAKY2ND. Detailed instructions for shareholders about how to participate in each meeting and how to duly appoint a proxyholder, as well as a copy of the Virtual Meeting User Guide, will be provided on the respective CSI, Topicus and Lumine Group websites. To view or participate in any virtual meeting, shareholders will need access to an internet-connected device for the full duration of the meeting.

Similar to the Constellation annual shareholder meetings held in prior years, members of the Constellation, Topicus, and Lumine Group senior management team will be participating in a joint question and answer period. The question and answer period will commence at 9:15 a.m. EST, following the formal portion of the Constellation shareholder meeting. Constellation, Lumine Group and Topicus shareholders can join this question and answer period through the following link https://meetnow.global/MAKY2ND.

While we will answer some questions posed during the virtual question and answer period, shareholders will also have the opportunity to pose questions in advance.

Shareholders of Constellation, Topicus, and Lumine Group wishing to pose a question in advance can do so at the following link:

https://form.123formbuilder.com/6828205/2025-shareholder-question-form

Questions will be organized thematically, consolidated and then posed at the virtual meeting to the respective management teams.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved, or when such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation, Topicus, and Lumine Group assume no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus.com is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

For further information, contact:

Topicus.com Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-9677

jbaksh@csisoftware.com www.topicus.com

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com .

For further information, contact:

Lumine Group Inc.

David Nyland, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (437) 353-4910

david.nyland@luminegroup.com www.luminegroup.com

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-9677

jbaksh@csisoftware.com www.csisoftware.com

