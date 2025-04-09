Fideres Announces Affiliation of Leading Financial Economist Dr. Matthew D. Cain

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fideres, a global economic consultancy renowned for supporting complex financial litigation for its law firm clients, is proud to announce the affiliation of Dr. Matthew D. Cain.

Under this agreement, Dr. Cain will serve as a testifying expert and lead Fideres’ expanding securities litigation practice in the United States.

One of the most prominent testifying experts in U.S. securities litigation, Dr. Cain has provided expert analysis in more than 60 major securities and regulatory enforcement matters, including numerous headline cases brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"This is a game-changing move for Fideres and our clients in the plaintiff bar,” said Alberto Thomas, co-founder and managing partner at Fideres USA. “Matt’s partnership with us signals our deep commitment to supporting our clients' most challenging and impactful cases.”

This partnership will enable Fideres’s clients to pursue high-stakes, complex litigation with best-in-class economic analysis and support.

"Working directly with Fideres affords me the ability to focus and lend my experience to an organization with a rich history of affecting change through securities litigation, rooted in academic rigor, innovative economic analysis, and strategic execution,” said Dr. Cain.

Dr. Cain has held senior academic appointments at the New York University School of Law and the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. He also served as a Financial Economist in the SEC’s Office of Litigation Economics and as an advisor to SEC Commissioner Robert J. Jackson, Jr. His research has been widely published in leading academic and legal journals, with a focus on securities litigation, disclosure, and corporate governance. Dr. Cain holds a Ph.D. in Finance from Purdue University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Grove City College.

About Fideres

Founded in 2009, Fideres is a consultancy specializing in economic analysis and expert witness services for complex litigation, particularly in the areas of antitrust, financial markets, and consumer protection. The firm has advised claimants in some of the most significant economic and antitrust cases globally and maintains offices in New York and other major jurisdictions worldwide.

