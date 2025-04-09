CourseCompare Launches Growth Agency to Help Schools Win in the Age of AI and Enrollment Uncertainty

TORONTO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CourseCompare , Canada’s marketplace for education, today announced the launch of a marketing and student recruitment agency that leverages its globally recognized student-to-program discovery platform, real-time learner data, and digital marketing expertise to help institutions grow enrollment and adapt to shifting student expectations. In 2024, the platform connected more than two million learners from over 100 countries with in-demand programs and funding opportunities—insights now powering this next phase of institutional support.

With more than 100 institutional partners to date, CourseCompare is expanding on the success of its platform, making its learner behavior insights and performance marketing capabilities directly available to schools through an agency model. This expanded offering includes intelligent program matching and enrollment tools, lead nurturing and marketing automation, conversion-focused content and creative services, and real-time insights into learner behavior—all designed to help institutions grow enrollment efficiently and effectively in today’s competitive environment.

“CourseCompare is a growth partner, not just a platform,” said Robert Furtado, CEO of CourseCompare. “Today’s learners are better informed and navigating more choices—across more platforms and channels—than ever before. To meet them where they are, schools need connected systems, integrated tools, and strategies that adapt in real time. That’s exactly what we deliver.”

Canadian colleges and universities are confronting significant challenges, with international student enrollments declining by nearly 50% in some regions due to recent federal caps on study permits. This sharp decrease has led to substantial financial deficits, prompting institutions to implement budget cuts, staff layoffs, and program suspensions.​

In Ontario, Centennial College has suspended 49 programs in anticipation of a 43% decline in new international enrollments. Sheridan College has suspended 40 programs and announced major staffing reductions. Fanshawe College is projecting a $95-million deficit by 2027 and has suspended intakes for 40 programs beginning in Fall 2025. Meanwhile, the University of Saskatchewan reported a 57% drop in new undergraduate international students, contributing to an overall 11.5% decline in international enrollment across the province. In British Columbia, the provincial government has capped international student enrollment at public post-secondary institutions to 30% of the total student body, affecting schools like Kwantlen Polytechnic University, where international students comprised 36% of enrollment in the 2023-24 academic year.

These measures reflect a nationwide trend of declining international student numbers, compelling institutions across Canada to reassess their financial strategies and program offerings in response to evolving enrollment patterns.

Engaging the Modern Learner with Real-time Data and Adaptive Strategy

As competition intensifies and AI reshapes how people discover, evaluate, and engage with education, institutions face added pressure to move beyond traditional marketing tactics. CourseCompare’s new agency responds with a more insight-driven approach to student recruitment—one grounded in real learner behaviour, tested performance strategies, and the ability to act on real-time data across every stage of the decision-making journey.

To meet this need, CourseCompare’s growth team offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:

A proven marketplace that matches millions of learners to programs annually. CourseCompare’s platform and proprietary school and program rankings help institutions connect with motivated students at key decision-making moments—in real time.



AI-enhanced SEO and search strategy, helping institutions and training providers adapt to the rise of AI-driven search experiences by optimizing for both traditional SEO and large language models (LLMs).



Omnichannel digital advertising—running data-driven performance marketing campaigns across Meta, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, and emerging platforms to engage students where they are.



Video and user-generated content (UGC), creating compelling, student-focused video content and authentic UGC that resonates with today’s learners.



Enrollment strategies, CRM, and marketing automation integrations, enabling institutions to seamlessly nurture leads and track student engagement using advanced marketing technology, contact centre support, and coordinated email and SMS communications.



Conversion-focused content marketing, supporting original, high-impact, content strategies that align with how students research programs and make enrollment decisions.

In addition to these services, CourseCompare provides custom solutions tailored to each institution’s unique goals. The agency works with a diverse range of partners—including some of the largest providers in post-secondary education—to drive measurable growth and engagement across every stage of the student journey.

“Schools don’t just need more data—they need the ability to act on it,” said Furtado. “They’re navigating rising costs, shifting channels and learner expectations, and a skills economy that’s changing faster than ever. What they want is enrollment growth without guesswork. That means acting on real signals—the kind that help schools do more with less, so they can focus on the critical work of delivering high-quality education and outcomes for students.”

Expanding Higher Ed Expertise to Support Companies and Workforce Partners

Beyond its work with colleges and universities, CourseCompare’s new agency will support companies, industry associations, non-profits, and workforce development organizations seeking to connect with students and lifelong learners. As upskilling and career mobility become central to the future economy, organizations outside of traditional higher education are looking for new ways to engage learners—whether through workforce training, professional development, or alternative credentials. Many of these organizations are already partnering with CourseCompare to expand access to education and career advancement, and the new agency will further equip them with the tools, insights, and strategies to grow their impact.

About CourseCompare

CourseCompare is Canada’s marketplace for education, helping over two million prospective students from more than 100 countries each year find and pursue funding for in-demand programs at universities, colleges, coding bootcamps, corporate training providers, and other leading education partners. More than a platform, CourseCompare continues to build an ecosystem of connected learners, institutions, industry associations, tools, and insights—helping education work better for everyone, wherever the future takes them.

