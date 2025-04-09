Bone Valley Season 2: Jeremy — Lava for Good and Pulitzer Prize Winner Gilbert King Return with the Most Shocking Chapter Yet

New York, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Listen to the Trailer for Season 2 Here

Last season, a man was fighting to prove he didn’t murder his wife.

This season, the man who confessed to that murder is fighting to prove the truth.

The state doesn’t believe either of them. This is the story of the people who do.

New York, NY (April 9, 2025) – Bone Valley, the critically acclaimed investigative podcast that exposed one of the most egregious wrongful convictions in recent history, returns for its highly anticipated second season on April 9.

Created by Lava for Good, Adweek’s 2024 Podcast Network of the Year, Bone Valley was credited with helping secure the release of Leo Schofield after nearly 35 years behind bars. The award-winning series has been celebrated on many critics’ “best podcasts” lists, including Vulture, The Guardian. The New Yorker, Newsweek, Slate, and Lifehacker, and was applauded by The New York Times as “a triumph for Lava for Good.” Bone Valley was the subject of a special two-hour episode of ABC’s 20/20 and won top honors at the Ambie Awards for Best Documentary Podcast and Best Reporting, as well as Gold and Listener’s Choice at the Signal Awards. As a testament to Bone Valley’s continued resonance, the series has just been nominated for a Webby Award at the 2025 Webbys—recognizing its excellence in investigative podcasting and its powerful contribution to digital storytelling

Now, Season 2 of Bone Valley takes the story in a chilling new direction—one that will leave listeners questioning everything they thought they knew about justice.

In the first season, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King (Devil in the Grove) unraveled the wrongful conviction of Leo Schofield, a man serving life in prison for allegedly murdering his wife, Michelle — a crime he always maintained he didn’t commit. King’s investigation uncovered evidence that pointed to the real killer, Jeremy Scott, whose violent history and actual confession to the crime should have changed everything.

Now, in Bone Valley Season 2: Jeremy, the case takes a shocking turn. Listeners will hear exclusive prison recordings of Jeremy Scott as he lays out disturbing confessions and long-hidden truths. But as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the ripple effects of his crimes go far beyond Leo and Michelle Schofield. New voices emerge—some seeking answers, some seeking closure, and others questioning whether the system will ever set the record straight.



At the heart of this season lies an unexpected dynamic: the connection between the confessed killer and the author who is the only one willing to listen. As King follows the path of Jeremy’s violent crimes, he’s drawn into a deeper story—one that forces him to confront long-buried truths and, unexpectedly, help Jeremy bridge the painful divide with the son he never knew.

“The first season of Bone Valley uncovered one of the most unthinkable wrongful convictions I’ve ever investigated,” says King. “But Season 2 takes the story somewhere I never imagined—into haunting territory and toward the unsettling realization that while the justice system can deliver a verdict, it can’t always deliver the truth. Leo Schofield is finally out on parole, but he is still fighting for the exoneration he deserves—while the real killer’s crimes continue to cast their shadow.”



“I have been chasing justice for my wife, Michelle, for over 36 years, and I’ve long known that Jeremy Scott sits at the heart of that loss and injustice,” says Leo. “He’ll always be a part of my story, too. What moved me most in Bone Valley Season 2 was seeing the humanity in everyone —even in those responsible for so much pain.”



“The justice system is supposed to correct its mistakes—but what happens when it refuses?” asks Lava for Good CEO and co-founder Jason Flom. “Bone Valley Season 2 forces us to confront a disturbing truth: even a confessed killer can’t get the system to listen. Gilbert King has gone deeper than anyone ever has into the mind of Jeremy Scott, uncovering details that should have closed this case – and possibly others – years ago.”

With masterful storytelling and relentless investigative reporting, Bone Valley Season 2 will pull listeners deeper into a case that should have been solved years ago. But it’s far from over, as a wrongfully convicted man and his wife’s confessed killer finally confront the truth together, revealing a profound narrative where regret, forgiveness, and healing intersect in remarkable and surprising ways.

All episodes of Bone Valley Season 2 will be available to binge on April 9 for Lava for Good+ / Apple subscribers, with the first two episodes available on April 9 followed by weekly releases for the general public.

Both seasons of Bone Valley are available at www.lavaforgood.com , on Apple Podcasts, the free iHeart Radio app, and all major podcast platforms.

About Lava for Good

Lava for Good, Adweek’s 2024 Podcast Network of the Year, creates standout original content, podcasts, and experiences that deliver unparalleled access and insights into the heart of social justice in America, and inspire action towards a more informed, empathic, and just society.

Founded and led by renowned music executive, children's book author, and philanthropist Jason Flom with Lava Media COO Jeff Kempler, Lava for Good’s #1-charting lineup of podcasts, produced in association with Signal Co. No1, has been downloaded over 70 million times and is credited with influencing exonerations, clemencies, pardons, legislation and reforms nationwide. The lineup, hosted by leading experts, attorneys, activists, formerly incarcerated persons, and journalists on the frontlines of human rights and justice movements, includes Bone Valley, Earwitness, Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands (with Allison Williams and Tony Goldwyn), False Confessions, Junk Science, The War on Drugs, Wrongful Conviction, and more, and is available on all popular podcast platforms.



Media inquiries:

Dawn Kamerling

The Press House

dawn@thepresshouse.com

Attachment