LT Apparel Group Announces Acquisition of Elder Manufacturing Company, Expanding Leadership in School Uniforms

New York, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, LT Apparel Group, a leading manufacturer of children’s apparel, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Elder Manufacturing Company, a trusted name in the school uniform industry for over 100 years. Elder has built its reputation on quality craftsmanship with its respected brands—Elderwear, K12 Gear, and Elderado.

This acquisition supports LT’s continued growth and its vision to become the leading provider in the school uniform category. Elder’s extensive network and product offerings serve more than 450 uniform distributors nationwide and strengthen LT’s reach and capabilities.

With a 127,000 sq. ft. production facility in El Salvador, Elder steers all aspects of garment production, customization, and in-house embroidery. This enables fast turnarounds while ensuring both quality and consistency.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Elder to the LT family, a milestone moment that advances our long-term strategy and strengthens our leadership in the school uniform space,” said Richard Sutton, CEO of LT Apparel Group. “Elder’s strong reputation, deep customer relationships, and custom capabilities complement our vision and strategic goals.”

“Joining LT Apparel Group marks an exciting new chapter in Elder’s 100-plus-year legacy,” said Gregg Hanson, CEO of Elder Uniforms. “We share a deep commitment to quality and service—values that have guided us for over a century. This positions us for continued growth and ensures we can deliver even more for our customers and employees.”

LT Apparel Group is outfitting the future of school uniforms—more responsive, personalized, and always rooted in quality. This acquisition sets the stage for future growth, bringing customers the best in uniforms and service.

About LT Apparel Group

LT Apparel Group is a New York-based, family-owned company founded in 1958, known for its design, manufacturing, and distribution of the highest quality children’s clothing. Our portfolio of brands includes adidas kids, Carhartt kids, and French Toast, the leader in schoolwear for kids. Our mission is to help make families’ lives more fulfilling with exceptional brands that give kids confidence at home, at school, and on the field. LT Apparel’s integrated global supply chain network enables it to consistently offer the best value and quality for our customers. Our Responsible Sourcing Policy reflects our pledge to conduct business with integrity, openness, and respect. For more information about LT Apparel, visit https://www.ltapparel.com/.

About Elder Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Founded in 1916, Elder Manufacturing Company, Inc. is a St. Louis-based apparel maker with more than a century of experience producing high-quality garments. Best known today for its premium school uniforms and signature plaids, Elder blends time-honored craftsmanship with modern style and efficient manufacturing. With a company-owned factory, creative embroidery, screen printing services, and upfront pricing, Elder provides a reliable, one-stop solution for customers across the country. Committed to exceptional service and lasting quality, Elder continues to exceed expectations, one uniform at a time. For more information about Elder Manufacturing Company, visit https://elderwearwecare.com/.