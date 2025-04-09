VTRS CLASS NOTICE: A Class Action was Filed on behalf of Viatris Inc. Investors -- Contact BFA Law before June 3 Legal Deadline (NASDAQ:VTRS)

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until June 3, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased Viatris securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and is captioned Quinn v. Viatris Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-466.

Why was Viatris Sued for Securities Fraud?

Viatris is a global healthcare company that supplies medicines to about 1 billion patients across more than 165 countries and territories. The complaint alleges that Viatris stated its facilities were in “good operating condition,” were “suitable for their intended purposes,” and that the Company was “committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards.”

However, on December 23, 2024, the Company revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a Warning Letter following a failed inspection at the Company’s Indore, India, facility. Still, Viatris downplayed the situation, describing it as a “little bit of headwind” and spoke about “active discussions with the FDA” to get additional products produced at the facility exempted from the FDA’s Import Alert.

In truth, the ramifications of the failed FDA inspection resulted in a significant headwind to the Company’s financial results as it prevented the Company from manufacturing and distributing key products, including Lenalidomide.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On February 27, 2025, the Company released its Q4 2024 results and provided 2025 guidance. The Company revealed that the “negative impact” of the Indore facility’s failed inspection would lower 2025 revenue by “approximately $500 million” and 2025 earnings from operations by “approximately $385 million.” The Company further disclosed that the failed inspection at its Indore facility prevented it from identifying alternative supply options for Lenalidomide and from obtaining further product exemptions from the FDA. On this news, the price of Viatris stock declined roughly 15% during the trading day, from a closing price of $11.24 per share on February 26, 2025, to $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025.

