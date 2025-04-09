Orbit International’s Electronics Group Reports First Quarter Bookings in Excess of $4,700,000

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Electronics Group (“OEG”) received orders during the first quarter of 2025 totaling in excess of $4,700,000. Deliveries for these awards have already commenced and will continue through the second quarter of 2026.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report OEG bookings in excess of $4,700,000 for the first quarter of 2025. These bookings include over $3,000,000 in orders received by our OEG legacy business and more than $1,700,000 in orders received by our Simulator Product Solutions LLC (“SPS”) subsidiary. The OEG legacy orders for the quarter include a previously announced follow-on contract in excess of $1,925,000 for product used on a military program for the U.S. Navy. The SPS orders for the quarter were in spite of the delay of several large contract opportunities, which are now expected to be received in the second quarter. Our OEG continues to pursue many business opportunities that we hope will come to fruition in the coming quarters. The timing of receipt of military awards is always an uncertainty.”

Binder added, “We continue to be very confident in the progress of our Orbit Power Group (“OPG”). We recorded a very firm booking year in 2024, principally due to record bookings for power supplies utilizing our VPX technology. We continue to be confident that in 2025, we will continue to both receive follow-on business for our VPX power supplies and deliver new designs that will expand our reach in the marketplace for this technology.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources.

