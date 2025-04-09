UAV Corp and Genetic Networks Announce Strategic Collaboration to Combat Biohazards with Cutting-Edge Technology, Genetic Networks Signs MOU with UMAV

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. ( OTC: FITY ), through its wholly owned subsidiary Genetic Networks, a pioneer in genetic perturbation and drug discovery, and UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV), a leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on April 07, 2025. This strategic partnership aims to develop innovative solutions for detecting and countering biohazards, contaminants, and related threats, leveraging UAV Corp's advanced aerial systems and Genetic Networks' proprietary GeneScape™ platform to enhance public safety, health, and security globally.

The collaboration integrates state-of-the-art "sniffer" technologies into UAV Corp's airships and drones, enabling real-time detection of nuclear, chemical, and biological hazards. Genetic Networks, under the umbrella of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), contributes its expertise in biohazard identification and drug development—including a patented compound with potential broad-spectrum efficacy against infections—to create countermeasures deployable via UAV Corp's aerial platforms. Initial testing will occur on UAV Corp's airship, currently under completion at its Wewahitchka facility, advancing aerial threat response capabilities.

Both companies are actively engaged in Department of Defense (DoD) contracts, positioning them to assist each other in meeting stringent government requirements. UAV Corp's UAV expertise complements Genetic Networks' advancements in genetic science, offering mutual support for DoD initiatives. On April 1, 2025, FITY announced a groundbreaking yeast experiment launched on SpaceX's Fram2 mission, engineered by Dr. Corey Nislow to study resistance to microgravity and cosmic radiation—data that could inform this collaboration's countermeasure development. Genetic Networks will facilitate introductions between their relationships and UMAV's management team to potentially unlock new opportunities for contracts and collaborations in the defense and space sectors.

"This partnership merges cutting-edge aerial technology with genetic innovation to tackle critical global challenges," said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp. "By equipping our UAV platforms with advanced detection systems and collaborating with Genetic Networks, we're set to deliver rapid, impactful solutions to biohazard threats worldwide while strengthening our DoD efforts and exploring new avenues."

Gennaro D'Urso, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Genetic Networks, added, "Teaming up with UAV Corp amplifies the reach of our GeneScape™ platform and drug development efforts, as demonstrated by our recent SpaceX Fram2 mission experiment under Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY). Together, we're poised to detect dangers and deploy life-saving countermeasures efficiently, utilizing our supplier network of approximately 4,000 generic formulations and supporting our shared DoD objectives."

Key initiatives outlined in the MOU include:

Detection Systems: Integrating sniffer technologies into UAV platforms to identify contaminants and biohazards.

Countermeasures: Developing and distributing compounds to neutralize threats, including radiation and toxic substances, via aerial delivery.

Distribution Partnership: Exploring Genetic Networks' potential role as an exclusive agent for countermeasure distribution, supported by UAV Corp's aerial capabilities.

Joint R&D: Combining whole-genome analysis with UAV expertise to refine detection and response strategies.

The two-year collaboration, effective from the signing date, reflects both companies' dedication to innovation and societal benefit. While the MOU serves as a non-binding framework, the parties plan to formalize specific projects and funding through subsequent agreements, with testing timelines to be detailed soon.

"We're thrilled to launch this partnership," Lawson and D'Urso said jointly. "It strengthens our capabilities, aligns our DoD efforts, and positions us to make a tangible impact on global health and security."

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) is a global leader in unmanned aerial vehicle technology, delivering advanced solutions for security, surveillance, and aerial systems across government, defense, and commercial sectors. Headquartered in Wewahitchka, Florida, UAV Corp is committed to advancing aerial innovation.

Michael Lawson, CEO

Email: mlawson@uavcorp.net

Address: 115 County Road 381, Wewahitchka, FL 32465

Phone: 877-425-1066

Website: www.uavcorp.net

About Genetic Networks

Genetic Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), accelerates drug discovery and compound development through its proprietary GeneScape™ platform. The company is dedicated to advancing health solutions through genetic science and strategic partnerships.

Investor Relations

877-814-4188

ir@fifty1labs.com

Website: https://geneticnetworks.com/

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information provided in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Identifiable by words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions, these statements may also be made in written or oral form in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets, press releases, other written materials, or in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Disclosure Statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the company's control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.