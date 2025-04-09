Insights from Rate Insurance: 2025 Home Insurance Trends

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate Insurance, LLC, a subsidiary of Rate and one of the fastest-growing national personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, has released its 2025 Home Insurance Trends Report. The report offers a data-driven look into the state of home insurance in the U.S., providing homeowners and industry professionals with a clearer understanding of current cost pressures and evolving market dynamics.

Using proprietary customer data collected over the past six years, Rate Insurance analyzed nearly 70,000 active home insurance policies across all 50 states. The report draws from policies placed with more than 70 different carriers, offering a robust snapshot of national trends.

Findings include significant premium increases, shifting deductible patterns, and state-specific developments impacting coverage costs and availability. The report also includes claims analysis and strategic recommendations to help homeowners manage rising insurance expenses and make informed decisions in 2025.

“Insurance costs are climbing, but that doesn’t mean customers are powerless,” said Jeff Wingate, President of Rate Insurance. “This report is designed to demystify what’s driving those increases and give homeowners practical ways to keep their policies both affordable and effective—whether adjusting deductibles, bundling coverage, or shopping across carriers.”

The full 2025 Home Insurance Trends Report is available here.

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate, operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country, Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 4.9-star rating from over 3.5k Google-verified reviews. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance .

© Rate Insurance, LLC is licensed in all 50 states (d/b/a Rate Insurance Agency, LLC in California (License 0K09890), Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, and Texas).

Media Contact