SheerID® Partners With Albertsons® Companies to Provide Enhanced Access and Benefits to SNAP Recipients

PORTLAND, Ore., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for engaging and verifying high-value audiences, today announced a partnership with Albertsons® Companies, Inc., a leading food and drug retailer in the United States whose banners include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw's. The partnership aims to deliver convenience, value, discounts and enhanced customer engagement for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients through the grocer’s FreshPass® annual subscription program .

Albertsons Cos. stores are now offering SNAP customers a 50% discount on the FreshPass program . For just $49 per year, SNAP recipients can enjoy a range of premium benefits and exclusive perks at all Albertsons’ stores including free delivery on grocery orders over $30*; additional savings on Albertsons Cos.’ O Organics® and Open Nature® brands and Points that don’t expire. Shoppers can verify their eligibility through a quick and secure process here .

“With the recent launch of our groundbreaking ADP (Audience Data Platform), we’re excited to partner with Albertsons Cos. to demonstrate how we can support the company’s mission to address food insecurity in local communities while strengthening customer engagement and loyalty,” said Rebecca Grimes, Chief Revenue Officer at SheerID. “Our platform’s permissioned data will equip Albertsons Cos. to help more families have equitable access to the services they need.”

SheerID’s real-time verification technology harnesses high-value, consent-based audiences to connect Albertsons Cos. with eligible SNAP customers, ensuring that qualified individuals have easy and convenient access to FreshPass program benefits. At the core of SheerID’s verification process are stringent offer protections, data privacy and security measures to mitigate offer abuse while maintaining the integrity of sensitive customer information.

"At Albertsons Cos., supporting the local communities we serve is a core value for us, and our partnership with SheerID reinforces our commitment by providing the tools to effectively reach the right audience with relevant and meaningful benefits,” said Sean Barrett, Chief Marketing Officer at Albertsons Cos. “Through this initiative, we aim to deliver significant savings and value to SNAP customers, ensuring they have access to essential products and services at affordable prices.”

For more details on SheerID’s new ADP, please visit www.sheerid.com .

*Restrictions apply. Refer to FreshPass Terms & Conditions .

About SheerID

SheerID is the leading provider for engaging and verifying high-value audiences and is trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands, including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile and The Home Depot. SheerID enables exceptional experiences by engaging the right customers, limiting offer abuse and fueling precision-driven outreach that propels revenue and loyalty. SheerID’s industry-first Audience Data Platform instantly verifies high-value audiences and appends the permissioned data to 400+ martech and ad tech platforms. The Audience, Alliance and Affinity Networks allow brands to engage verified audiences using 200k+ authoritative data sources, their own data sources and cross-promotion via aligned companies, respectively.

Founded in 2011, SheerID is ISO and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and does not sell or rent verified customer data. SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID.com or follow us on LinkedIn .