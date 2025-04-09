Cayosoft Revolutionizes Active Directory Administrative Control with Award of New Patent

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayosoft , the leader in hybrid Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Entra ID management and security, has secured a patent for its Virtual Administrative Unit (VAU) technology that revolutionizes administrative control in hybrid AD and cloud-only environments. This presents a game-changer for organizations seeking to streamline administrative management while maintaining security and compliance across hybrid AD environments.

Microsoft Active Directory is used by 90% of large organizations worldwide. As the central hub for managing permissions, logins, and authorization, AD serves as the gateway to an organization’s systems and resources. As a 25-year-old technology that was developed for on-premises deployment, the widespread adoption of hybrid and cloud environments has presented uniform management challenges for organizations that rely on AD and Entra ID. Cayosoft’s patented VAU solution eliminates those challenges.

A new approach to AD administration for the cloud era

Effective management of Microsoft directories at scale requires targeting groupings of objects, such as users and groups. These groups facilitate tasks like delegating administrative control, enforcing group or access policies, and automating user provisioning. In AD, groupings are achieved through Organizational Units (OUs), while in Entra ID/Azure AD, they’re achieved through Administrative Units (AUs), which fall well short of what’s needed for administrative control. These methods were developed independently and are functionally different, making hybrid directory management and transitions to the cloud a significant challenge.

Unlike AD OUs, which restrict objects to a single container, and Entra ID AUs, which permit overlapping memberships that may create policy conflicts, Cayosoft VAUs ensure a flexible, streamlined, unified, and conflict-free model for grouping and managing administrative scopes. This innovation simplifies hybrid directory management, enhancing both security and operational efficiency.

“With the accelerating adoption of hybrid environments, AD and Entra ID administrative control is breaking down. Cayosoft’s patented Virtual Administrative Units (VAUs) introduce a revolutionary solution for this administrative control in hybrid Active Directory and cloud-only environments. In doing so, they solve a growing problem for multiple-thousands of organizations. VAUs avoid the limitations of traditional AD OUs and Entra ID AUs by providing a unified, structured approach to creating administrative groupings,” said Robert Bobel, founder and CEO of Cayosoft. “This is yet another example of Cayosoft’s uniquely modern approach to AD modernization and adds to our growing portfolio of IP.”

Key Features and Benefits:



Unified Model for Hybrid Administration: VAUs function as a replacement for both AD OUs and Entra ID AUs, allowing seamless management across hybrid environments.

Strict Separation of Object Memberships: Unlike AUs, where users can belong to multiple units and be subject to conflicting policies, VAUs, as with OUs, enforce strict separation, ensuring that an account assigned to a London VAU cannot also belong to a New York VAU.

Delegated Administrative Control: Organizations can define VAUs based on departments, locations, or custom criteria, enabling precise delegation of administrative responsibilities.

Policy Enforcement Without Conflicts: By eliminating overlapping memberships, VAUs ensure that policies remain consistent and do not introduce security vulnerabilities.

Simplified Object Management: New users, groups, and devices can be automatically assigned to the correct VAUs, maintaining structured administration without manual errors.



