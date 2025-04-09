Mark your calendars! Washington D.C.-area C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 14th Annual Washington D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summit of America on April 22

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save the date! C-level executives from the National Capital region who want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise and reshape their businesses are encouraged to attend HMG Strategy’s 14th Annual Washington D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on April 22.

“It’s important for the DMV top-tier CIOs and business technology executives to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”

Key topics to be explored at the 14th Annual Washington D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

The Tremendous Opportunities and Challenges of Quantum Computing

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

The Technology Supercycle is Here: Lead, Innovate, or Be Left Behind

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-Enabled Enterprise

Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow’s Technology



And you won’t want to miss our exclusive fireside chat with Bridget Bean, Senior Official Performing the Duties of Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Preliminary speakers at the 14th Annual Washington D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are slated to include:

Raj Badhwar, SVP, CISO, Jacobs

Bridget Bean, Senior Official Performing the Duties of Director of CISA

Tom Berray, Managing Partner, DHR Global

Girish Bhat, SVP, Revefi

Dr. David Bray, Distinguished Chair of the Accelerator, Stimson Center, Principal/CEO, LeadDoAdapt Ventures

Rob Collins, CISO, AGCO

Sean Datcher, SVP & CIO, Farmer Mac

Alan Edwards, CISO, NFF Inc.

Edima Elinewinga, VP & Chief Technology Officer, Association of Corporate Counsel

Gilbert Herrera, Director of Research, National Security Agency

Jamie Holcombe, CIO, USPTO

Angela Jung, Executive Search Consultant | Technology & Cyber Security, Russell Reynolds

Stuart Kippelman, CEO, Kippelman Advisory

Israel Martinez, CEO and Global CTO, Axon Global

Laura McCanlies, Chief Information Officer, IFC

Derrick Pledger, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Maximus

Nick Salian, MD & CISO, Cantor Fitzgerald

Ivan Shefrin, Executive Director Managed Security Services, Comcast Business Services

Melissa Vice, Director of Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP), DoD Cyber Crime Center (DC3)

Brandon Wales, VP Cybersecurity Strategy, SentinelOne

(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several D.C. area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.

The event will be held at the Westwood Country Club, 800 Maple Ave. East., Vienna, VA 22180.

Valued Partners so far for the 14th Annual Washington D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Platinum Partners: Comcast Business, SentinelOne

Gold Partners: Glean, Moveworks, T-Mobile for Business, Tanium

Innovation Accelerator Partners: Andromeda, Cyera, Kodem, Revefi

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia

Registration for the 14th Annual Washington D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is still open.

In addition to this Technology Leadership Summit, HMG Strategy has opened registration for 18 other regional Summits in major cities across the United States and Canada for 2025.

