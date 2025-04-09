Score the new Pixel 9a and Google One AI Premium perk at Verizon and save big!

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

[TL;DR]

Pixel 9a now at Verizon: Available in Obsidian and Iris for $13.88/month or "on us" with any myPlan for new lines.

Available in Obsidian and Iris for $13.88/month or "on us" with any myPlan for new lines. Google AI Premium Perk: Verizon customers can get Google One AI Premium for $10 a month ($9.99 a month in savings), unlocking Gemini Advanced and 2TB of storage.

Verizon customers can get Google One AI Premium for $10 a month ($9.99 a month in savings), unlocking Gemini Advanced and 2TB of storage. Price lock guarantee: Verizon is the first and only carrier in the industry offering new and existing customers a three-year price lock guarantee on all myPlan and myHome network plans. Price guarantee excludes taxes and fees.



[The big news]

The Google Pixel 9a is coming to Verizon, featuring everything you love about Pixel, including AI-power with Gemini, an amazing camera, a durable design, robust security features, Pixel Drops and seven years of Pixel updates from Google.

Pixel 9a will be available on April 10 in Obsidian and Iris colors for $13.88 a month for 36 months (0% APR, $499.99 retail). Verizon mobile and home subscribers can also take full advantage of the Pixel 9a when they add the Google One AI Premium perk to their account. This complements the various savings Verizon offers on entertainment and productivity services. Whether it’s YouTube Premium, Travelpass or many more, you know we are giving you the best value.

[Why Verizon is the best place to get your Google Pixel 9a]

Three years. Free phone. Zero price hikes on network plans. It’s control, value and simplicity for all. Get the new Google Pixel 9a, on us, with a new line on any myPlan plan — no trade-in required. Also, switch to Verizon and get plans as low as $30 a line per month with four lines on Unlimited Welcome and Auto Pay (plus taxes and fees). Verizon continues to provide value for its customers with an industry-leading guarantee — a 3-year price lock on all myPlan and myHome network plans and free satellite texting. Price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only.

Business offers. Now every business can get the new Google Pixel 9a on us, with select data plan and device payment purchase agreement.

Epic Gemini AI perk. Verizon customers can choose Google One AI Premium as a perk on their myPlan (mobile) or myHome (internet) plan for just $10 a month — that’s half the price of the usual $19.99. This new perk unlocks access to Gemini Advanced, 2 TB of storage, and more benefits across Google — all in one incredible package, making everyday tasks easier.

Try Verizon for free. Want a new Pixel 9a, but not yet a Verizon customer? Sign up for the Verizon Free Trial and enjoy unlimited premium data on 5G Ultra Wideband, our fastest 5G network, free for 30 days without disrupting your current service. Download the My Verizon app on your unlocked iOS or Android phone and start your free trial today.

[How to get your Google Pixel 9a]

The Google Pixel 9a will be available on April 10 at Verizon stores and at Verizon.com . Verizon Business customers can visit Verizon Business online for business-specific pricing and promos. Upgrade to the new Google Pixel 9a, Google's affordable AI-powered smartphone, and take advantage of the special deals and offers from Verizon.

Pixel 9a on us offer: $499.99 (128 GB only) purchase w/new smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate, postpaid Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Welcome plan for 36 mos. req’d. Less $499.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Offer may not be combined with other offers.

Business offer: (New / Upgrades): Taxes & fees apply. New line or device upgrade w/device payment purchase agmt, Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan req’d. New line offer is also available with Business Unlimited Start plan. $499.99 credit applied to acct. over the term of your agmt (up to 36 mos, 0% APR); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Credits begin in 2-3 bills & will include appropriate credit amounts from order date. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Pixel 9a monthly fee after credit: $0. Offer available 4.10 through 6.30.2025.

3-yr price guarantee: myPlan: Applies to the then-current base monthly rate for your talk, text, and data. Excludes taxes, fees, surcharges, additional plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Void if any of the lines are canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Plan perks, taxes, fees, and surcharges are subject to change. myHome: Price guarantee for 3-5 years, depending on internet plan, for new and existing myHome customers. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services.

Google One AI Premium perk requires line subscribed to myPlan. Must be 18 yrs or older. Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon line; add’l terms apply.

Pixel updates for 7 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US. See g.co/pixel/updates for details.

