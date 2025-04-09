Privia Health Enters Arizona In Partnership with Integrated Medical Services

IMS is One of the Largest Independent Multi-Specialty Practices in the State

Arizona Represents 15th State in National Primary Care-Centric Care Delivery Network

ARLINGTON, Va., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) announced it has signed a definitive agreement to enter Arizona in partnership with Integrated Medical Services, Inc. (IMS), one of the largest independent multi-specialty practices in the state, with approximately 70 physicians and advanced practice providers caring for patients in 21 locations. The group manages over 28,000 attributed lives in a variety of value-based care arrangements across Commercial, Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.

With this transaction, Privia Health launches Privia Medical Group—Arizona, providing a compelling new alternative for independent providers across the state to care for all patients regardless of the reimbursement model. IMS will serve as the anchor practice with a long-term management agreement with Privia Health and continue to be physician-owned and operated.

IMS is expected to be implemented on the Privia Platform in the fourth quarter of 2025. The transaction and launch in Arizona is expected to be profitable starting in the fourth quarter of 2025 and for full-year 2026. Financial terms and additional details were not disclosed.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with IMS, one of the largest independent practices in Arizona, as we expand Privia’s national presence,” said Jason Ross, EVP, Medical Groups, Privia Health. “The demographics of the Arizona market offer a compelling value-based care opportunity. We look forward to building on the IMS providers’ culture of delivering high quality care in the community as we continue to execute our strategy of aligning with like-minded providers and practices to offer high quality care to patients across the U.S.”

“We are excited to align with a partner who sees the value of private practice physicians. It was important for all of us at IMS to find a partner who values our culture. Our commitment to our community is deep, and we feel confident Privia will not only help us maintain our culture, but grow and improve upon what we’ve built. Together, we will execute on a shared vision to build a scaled, vibrant, private practice provider network in Arizona,” added Riyaz Sumar, MD, President, Integrated Medical Services, Inc. “We look forward to benefiting from Privia’s industry expertise, robust technology and services platform, population health expertise and physician-led governance structure to enable our practice as well as future provider partners to maintain significant autonomy while enhancing patient care and strengthening practice vitality.”

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is one of the largest physician enablement companies in the United States with a presence in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Privia builds scaled provider networks with primary-care centric medical groups, risk-bearing entities, a physician-led governance structure, and the Privia Platform comprising an extensive suite of technology and service solutions. Privia collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize 1,200+ physician practices, improve the patient experience for 5.2+ million patients, and reward 4,800+ physicians and advanced practitioners for delivering high-value care.

Privia’s mission is to transform healthcare delivery to achieve better outcomes, lower costs, and improve the health of communities and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including those under “Risk Factors” therein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Robert Borchert

SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications

IR@priviahealth.com

817.783.4841