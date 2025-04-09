Triller Group Engage South Florida Investors at Exclusive Mar-a-Lago Event

Sharing the Vision on a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

Palm Beach, FL, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR) (“Triller” or “the Company”) successfully concluded a landmark exclusive dinner at President Donald J. Trump’s prestigious Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Over 100 distinguished South Florida investors gathered to discuss and delve into Triller’s ambitious strategic vision and remarkable recent progress.

The exclusive event was led by Triller Group CEO Wing Fai Ng and CFO Mark Carbeck. Meetings with investors took place at the iconic private residence of President Donald J. Trump, adding to the exclusivity of the event.

“We were truly honored to showcase Triller and the significant progress we have made in the last several months at the Mar-a-Lago Club,” said Wing Fai Ng, CEO of Triller Group. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the more than 100 investors again for taking the time last week to learn more about Triller and our unique vision for innovation in the digital and creator-driven economy.”

Florida’s Mar-a-Lago has become a place of pilgrimage for CEOs seeking to build ties with the new administration, with leaders from large global brands previously engaging there with investors and key stakeholders.

The White House recently announced that 104% tariffs on China will take effect soon, adding urgency to discussions around the future of the creator-driven economy. Now more than ever is a critical time for Triller to forge key relationships and explore once-in-a-lifetime opportunities as uncertainties around the future of TikTok continue to build, which may lead to an impending TikTok ban.

About Triller Group Inc.



(Nasdaq: ILLR) Triller Group Inc. is a technology powerhouse with a portfolio of high-growth businesses poised to break through in the Creator Economy. Triller App is the most creator-focused social platform offering discovery, monetization, and ownership. Supported by Triller Platform, it serves as a cutting-edge social media platform designed for creators, offering innovative tools for content creation, marketing, and brand partnerships. It enables creators to connect with fans, monetize their work, and build meaningful relationships with brands.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) stages live and streaming combat sports events that are rapidly gaining popularity with fans globally. With a focus on exciting matchups and high-energy performances, BKFC has established itself as the fastest-growing combat league in the industry. TrillerTV is Triller Group’s premier live streaming platform, showcasing a diverse array of in-house and third-party sports and entertainment content. With its robust infrastructure, TrillerTV is committed to delivering high-quality live events that captivate audiences and drive subscriber growth.

Additionally, AGBA serves as a one-stop financial supermarket, providing independent distribution of a wide range of financial products and services. By connecting consumers with essential financial solutions, AGBA enhances Triller Group’s ecosystem, making it easier for users to access the tools they need for financial success.

Together, these diverse businesses form a unique and integrated ecosystem that positions Triller Group at the forefront of innovation in social media, live entertainment, combat sports, and financial services. For more information about our businesses, visit www.trillercorp.com and www.agba.com.

Investor & Media Relations:

Bethany Lai

ir@triller.co



Breanne Fritcher

triller@wachsman.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us following the consummation of the business combination; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.