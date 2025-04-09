IM8 Vibrante Miami: Fueling Wellness and Innovation with a Star-Studded Event

David Beckham was Joined by Dr. Amy Shah, Dr. Jeremy London, Dr. James DiNicolantonio and Kendal Toole to Reinforce IM8’s Vision for Elite Wellness Accessible to All

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, IM8 , the premium supplement brand co-founded by David Beckham , hosted IM8 Vibrante - A Celebration of Science, Wellness & Flavor, a memorable evening at the iconic Faena Theater on Miami Beach. In attendance were nearly 150 wellness influencers, creators, science and medical advisors, and media members to celebrate the brand’s ongoing commitment to transforming the status quo of wellness by blending innovation in science and medicine while prioritizing holistic health.





The event served as a dynamic platform to showcase IM8’s forward-thinking approach to wellness, as well as its mission to make elite health and science-backed wellness solutions accessible to all. Among the high-profile attendees were IM8’s co-founding partner, David Beckham, fitness expert Kendall Toole , personal fitness coach Bobby Rich , along with creators from TikTok and Meta including Tavi Castro , Ken Rideout and Jaclyn Savage ; and IM8 Scientific Advisory Board members Dr. Amy Shah , Dr. James DiNicolantonio , Dr. Jeremy London and Dr. Jim Green .

An Evening of Wellness and Flavor

The night was filled with inspiring conversations and experiences, groundbreaking wellness insights, and unforgettable interactions. Notable highlights included David Beckham’s reflections on his personal wellness journey, as well as his ongoing partnership with IM8. “It’s been great to hear about all the ways in which IM8 is making a big difference in our customer’s lives,” said David Beckham. “For me, I’ve been taking IM8 for almost a year - my energy and focus has completely changed - I feel sharper every day.”

Kendall Toole, renowned for her work in fitness, shared her thoughts on the importance of embracing routine into daily life to support wellness goals, while Dr. Amy Shah, Dr. Jeremy London and Dr. James DiNicolantonio joined a panel discussing the science of longevity and how people can focus not only on extending lifespan, but also the quality of life known as healthspan. Dr. Jim Green, former Chief Scientist at NASA and IM8 Scientific Advisory Board Member, presented details on IM8’s ongoing experiment studying advanced aging in space aboard the International Space Station with SpaceX, in partnership with Oxford University . He shared a look at what’s to come with the subsequent experiment launching into orbit on April 21, 2025.

The event also provided attendees with an opportunity to explore IM8’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials , through a medley of creative and flavorful wellness elixirs.

Celebrating the Power of Community

A key theme of the evening was the strength of the IM8 ambassador and creator community, which continues to grow and inspire individuals to live healthier, more energized lives. The creators from platforms like TikTok and Meta demonstrated their passion for wellness and engagement with their audiences, amplifying IM8’s mission to make wellness an accessible part of modern life.

“IM8 has always been about pushing the boundaries of wellness, and the Vibrante Miami event proved just how far we’ve come,” said Danny Yeung, CEO of IM8. “The energy in the room was incredible, and it was inspiring to see how our community of doctors, experts, influencers, and creators are shaping the future of health and wellness.”

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature’s most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health.

