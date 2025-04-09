Mondelēz International State of Snacking Survey: Global Consumers Seek More Intentional Opportunities to Indulge

Most consumers prioritize enjoying an indulgent snack over focusing on ingredients

Consumers agree snacking is one of the few indulgences they have these days

Younger generations snack to boost mood, find comfort, or manage stress



CHICAGO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today releases new findings on consumer attitudes toward indulgence from the sixth annual State of Snacking™ report, a global consumer trends study examining how consumers make snacking decisions. Overall, indulgence and treating remains at the fore of the snacking category, with most consumers snacking as a treat or reward.

Developed in partnership with The Harris Poll, the State of Snacking survey tracks snacking behaviors among thousands of consumers across 12 countries. The 2024 survey findings show snacking remains a cost-effective way for consumers to have a bit of satisfaction in their daily lives. This may explain why appetite for cookies and biscuits is rising with the percentage of global consumers who eat biscuits and/or cookies at least once per week increasing 5% in the last year.

Emphasis on Enjoyment: When choosing an indulgent snack, 76% of consumers agree they would rather take time to enjoy it than focus on the ingredients.

When choosing an indulgent snack, 76% of consumers agree they would rather take time to enjoy it than focus on the ingredients. Taking A Moment: 81% of consumers agree they snack to find quiet moments to themselves – a 9% increase from the previous year.

81% of consumers agree they snack to find quiet moments to themselves – a 9% increase from the previous year. I Deserve a Treat: Consumers are seeking more occasions to indulge, with many focusing on indulgence to enhance overall emotional well-being. 80% agree they use snacks to treat themselves after a productive day.



“Indulgent snacking is the perfect expression of ‘little treat culture’ – a convenient and comforting escape from day-to-day routines,” said Melissa Davies, Senior Manager, Global Insights & Trendspotting at Mondelēz International. “People see snacking as a well-deserved reward and way to unwind after a long day.”

Mondelēz International continues to lead the snacking industry in adapting to these evolving consumer preferences and working to ensure that every snack provides an opportunity for connection and mindfulness while prioritizing consumer desires. Additional findings from the 2024 State of Snacking report are available for download at www.mondelezinternational.com/stateofsnacking/.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at www.x.com/MDLZ.

Contact: Desiree Battaglia (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors) +1 847 943 4772 1-847-943-5454 news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0479ff11-9dac-434a-9abc-1deeedc4ab1e