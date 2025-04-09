Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market Current Research and Development Status 2025: CAR T-cell Treatments are being Studied in 1,439 Clinical Studies Worldwide

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Current Research and Development Status of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of CAR T-cell therapy's current R&D status, including market estimations and trends, using 2023 as the base year and forecasting 2024 through 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projection. It provides an overview of the industry structure and its competitive landscape.

Leading market players' profiles, product offerings, financial information and recent market activities are provided. This report also assesses companies' business strategies and their effect in the face of the competitive environment. The report details the CAR T-cell therapy market based on products. It reviews the historical development of CAR T-cell technology, ongoing clinical and non-clinical advances in CAR T-cell therapy and regulatory requirements. Regional analysis includes the U.S. and international markets.

The global market for CAR T-cell therapy is expected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $25.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.2% from 2024 to 2029.







CAR T-cell therapy holds a huge potential benefit, due to its being tailored to each patient's needs. To target and eliminate cancer cells, T cells are extracted from the patient, genetically altered in the lab to produce CARs on their surface and reintroduced into the patient. CAR T-cell-based treatments have attracted much interest in solid tumors because of their remarkable effectiveness in hematological malignancies.

There are now six autologous CAR T-cell treatments that have received FDA approval and are used to treat different types of blood cancer in the U.S. CAR T-cell treatments are being studied in 1,439 clinical studies worldwide in addition to these commercially available products.



The report includes:

14 data tables and 71 additional tables

Overview and analysis of the global markets for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy with an emphasis on the current status of R&D

Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2022 and 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects for the global CAR T-cell therapy market, along with a market share analysis by product, application, technology type and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, product innovations, regulatory landscape, clinical trials, research and business consolidations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Assessment of current marketed drugs, including drug development activity, R&D activity and anticipated developments, along with a look into the patent expirations in the industry

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies, including Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and AstraZeneca

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $25.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 40.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market and Technology Background

A Brief History of CAR T-Cell Therapy

FDA Product Approvals

Other CAR T-Cell Therapies

Clinical Applications of CAR T-Cell Therapy

Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT) Technologies

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Incidence of Cancer Growing Investments and Funding in CAR T-Cell Therapy Research Robust R&D Pipeline Advances in Genetic Engineering

Market Restraints Complex Legislative and Regulatory Procedures Alternative Products from Competitors

Market Opportunities Growing Significance of Precision Medicine Expanding Applications for CAR T-Cell Therapy

Market Challenges Complex Manufacturing and Supply Chain Reimbursement Challenges for CAR T-Cell Therapy



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials Being Conducted Globally

Distribution of CAR T-Cell Clinical Trials in China

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Market for CAR T-Cell Therapy, by Product Yescarta Kymriah Tecartus Abecma Breyanzi Carvykti

Global Market for CAR T-Cell Therapy, by Indication

Global Market for CAR T-Cell Therapy, by Region

Chapter 6 Patent Review and New Developments

Anticipated Increase in Patent Litigation on Customized Patient Treatments

Company-specific Intellectual Property and Patent Information Amgen Avacta Life Sciences Ltd. Bluebird Bio Celgene Corp. Cellectis Celyad SA Editas Medicine Inc. Eureka Therapeutics Inc. iCell Gene Therapeutics Juno Therapeutics Inc. (A Celgene Co.) Noile-Immune Biotech Novartis AG



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Ranking of Leading Players

Strategic Considerations

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market: ESG Perspective

Role of ESG in the Pharma Industry

ESG Performance Analysis

ESG Risk Ratings

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Cellectis SA

Eureka Therapeutics Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Icell Gene Therapeutics Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Les Laboratoires Servier

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Protheragen Inc.

