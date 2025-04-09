BIMA Launches Mainnet for Bitcoin-Backed Yield Generation

Dover, DE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMA ( https://bima.money/ ), a DeFi ecosystem, today announced the launch of its mainnet, enabling both professional and retail investors to access permissionless institution-grade yield strategies globally without selling their Bitcoin. The platform introduces USBD, a capital-efficient stablecoin over-collateralized by Bitcoin derivatives, offering investors new options for generating yield while maintaining their BTC positions.

"Today's mainnet launch represents the culmination of our mission to create a better solution for Bitcoin holders," said Sid Sridhar founder and CEO of BIMA. "Now live and accessible to all users, our platform enables BTC holders to borrow at rates of just 1-2% while earning yields of 12% or higher – addressing the inefficiency of traditional lending markets where borrowing costs typically exceed returns."

With the mainnet now operational, investors can immediately access BIMA's ecosystem of vault strategies offering varying risk-reward profiles. These range from delta-neutral strategies earning 15-20% APY to higher-volatility options capable of generating between 30-60% APY. Users can deposit Bitcoin directly or stake their BTC to receive liquid-staking derivatives (LSTs), then place these assets into vaults to mint USBD at a 150% minimum collateralization ratio.

As a U.S.-based company entering the market with a fully operational platform, BIMA's mainnet launch delivers a comprehensive security infrastructure featuring over-collateralization safeguards and a stability pool that efficiently resolves under-collateralized positions. The platform integrates with major wallets, including Ledger, MetaMask, and XVerse, allowing users to start minting USBD through a straightforward five-step process.

BIMA is a DeFi protocol that allows Bitcoin holders to access short-term liquidity while maintaining upside of their long-term BTC positions. The platform's unique USBD stablecoin enables users to borrow at low rates while earning substantial yields through various vault strategies. BIMA offers institution-grade yield opportunities previously unavailable to retail investors, with risk profiles ranging from conservative to growth-oriented.