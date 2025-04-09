Futurum Gaming Unveils TGE, Genesis NFT Mint, and Launch of “Race to Infinity” – Pioneering the Future of Web3 Educational Gaming

New York, NY, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futurum Gaming, a trailblazing Web3 platform blending educational gaming with AI-powered tutoring, is set to revolutionize the way we learn and play. With its highly anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE), Genesis NFT mint, and the launch of its flagship game Race to Infinity, the company aims to reshape the future of learning through immersive Web3 technology.



About Race to Infinity: A Game That Makes You Smarter



Developed in collaboration with award-winning educational partner Begenio, Race to Infinity is a strategic, curriculum-aligned game designed to boost problem-solving, critical thinking, and literacy across multiple subjects. Its proven impact includes a 59% increase in math proficiency among players, a testament to its power as both a learning tool and a captivating game.



Built for parents, educators, and lifelong learners, Race to Infinity transforms education into a compelling experience. Players advance through the game board by solving mathematical challenges, with strategy and logic at the core of gameplay.



Coming soon is Quest to Infinity, a version tailored for web3. This iteration introduces deeper strategic layers, advanced knowledge-based challenges, and full Web3 integration, including NFTs and token incentives.



Bridging Web3 and Education



Futurum Gaming is more than a game studio, it’s a movement to redefine how education is delivered in the digital age.



“Our goal is to create an ecosystem where learning is seamlessly integrated into the gaming experience,” said Martin Hugo, Project Leader at Futurum Gaming. “By merging education with Web3, we’re not just building games, we’re building the future of learning.”



Race to Infinity is powered by blockchain technology and integrates tokenized incentives and NFT assets that enhance both gameplay and educational engagement.



Genesis NFT Mint – Meet the Paddles!



To mark this milestone, Futurum Gaming is launching its Genesis NFT collection – Paddles!



These NFTs serve as playable in-game characters and unlock exclusive benefits:



- Four tiers of rarity with increasing gameplay and staking bonuses



- Exclusive access to rewards and competitions



- Tradable on secondary markets, adding collector value and financial utility



TGE and Platform Expansion



Futurum Gaming's Token Generation Event (TGE) is scheduled for Q2 2025. The platform's native token, FTRM, will serve as the utility and governance token, enabling:



- In-game transactions



- NFT staking and upgrades



- Reward distribution



- DAO participation



What’s Next?



Futurum Gaming’s roadmap includes:



- Launch of Quest to Infinity – the adult-focused, advanced version of Race to Infinity



- Immutables Passport Integration – seamless onboarding for gamers and non-crypto natives



- Community-driven rewards – including staking programs, leaderboard competitions, and guild-based challenges



Future-Proofing Web3 Education



With a focus on scalability, user engagement, and real-world educational outcomes, Futurum Gaming is uniting Web2 and Web3 audiences in a purpose-driven gaming ecosystem.



As Web3 gaming adoption accelerates, Futurum Gaming is leading the charge — offering players, educators, and investors a stake in the future of learning.



To learn more, visit: https://futurumgaming.io



Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/futurum_gaming



Discover more



Pitch deck: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13VFhx7bhfZ4oC0xgHiMbIhEQcYPl_4m8/view



MVP teaser: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P-L5NbbF5rJhTTumc9ZFBqCCDOjmrPHd/view?usp=sharing



Website: https://futurumgaming.io/



Intro video: https://youtu.be/m0LD03-hUTk



Newsletter: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X2Zk0xyBMEykG2dUyygvl1TdYdrIahGM/view



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.