Smart Retail Market Size to Hit USD 329.03 Billion by 2032, Driven by IoT, AI, and Automation | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Retail Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Smart Retail Market Size was valued at USD 39.92 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 329.03 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.45% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The Rapid Evolution of Smart Retail in AI, IoT, and Immersive Technologies Transforming Customer Experiences

The Smart Retail market is rapidly evolving as retailers increasingly adopt AI, IoT, and data analytics solutions to enhance customer experiences and improve operational efficiency. These technologies allow retailers to streamline operations, process more transactions quickly, track inventory, and personalize marketing efforts. Innovations such as smart shelves, automated systems, and digital signage are reducing traditional store capabilities while boosting efficiency and customer interaction. The U.S. Smart Retail market, valued at USD 9.33 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a 26.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by the widespread adoption of IoT, AI, and data analytics. Additionally, demand for cashless, contactless, and digital payment solutions, accelerated by the pandemic, is further propelling market growth. Augmented and virtual reality are enhancing in-store experiences, and the rise of omni channel strategies is fostering greater customer engagement.

Get a Sample Report of Smart Retail Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6138

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Amazon (Amazon Go)

(Amazon Go) Microsoft (Microsoft Dynamics 365)

(Microsoft Dynamics 365) IBM (IBM Watson)

(IBM Watson) Intel Corporation (Intel RealSense)

(Intel RealSense) NVIDIA (NVIDIA Metropolis)

(NVIDIA Metropolis) Cisco Systems (Cisco Meraki)

(Cisco Meraki) Google (Google Cloud AI)

(Google Cloud AI) Samsung Electronics (Samsung MagicINFO)

(Samsung MagicINFO) LG Electronics (LG Smart Shelf)

(LG Smart Shelf) Oracle Corporation (Oracle Retail Cloud Services)

(Oracle Retail Cloud Services) SAP SE (SAP Customer Activity Repository)

(SAP Customer Activity Repository) Honeywell (Honeywell Movilizer)

(Honeywell Movilizer) Zebra Technologies (Zebra SmartSight)

(Zebra SmartSight) Alibaba Group (Alibaba Ling Shou Tong)

(Alibaba Ling Shou Tong) Fujitsu (Fujitsu Market Place).

Smart Retail Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 39.92 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 329.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.45% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Solution (Hardware, Software)

• By Application (Visual Marketing, Smart Label, Smart Payment System, Intelligent System, Others (Robotics, Analytics)) Key Drivers • Transforming Retail with IoT AI and Immersive Technologies for Enhanced Customer Experiences.



• Unlocking Growth in Smart Retail with Data Analytics Automation and Emerging Market Expansion.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6138

Key Segments Driving Growth in the Smart Retail Market: Hardware, Software, and Emerging Technologies

By Solution

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the smart retail market with a 63.5% share, driven by the widespread adoption of smart devices such as smart shelves, electronic shelf labels, POS systems, and digital signage. These technologies are key to enhancing customer interactions, store automation, and inventory management. The IoT-powered devices and advanced sensor-based systems have further bolstered the hardware segment's growth. From 2024 to 2032, the software segment is expected to see the highest CAGR, fueled by the growing use of AI-powered analytics, cloud solutions, and CRM tools for personalized marketing and data-driven decision-making.

By Application

In 2023, the visual marketing segment led the smart retail market with a 29.7% share, driven by rising demand for digital signage, interactive displays, and video walls that enhance customer engagement and improve in-store experiences. These tools enable retailers to offer dynamic content, personalized promotions, and targeted ads, boosting sales and customer loyalty.

The smart payment system segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the growing adoption of contactless payments, digital wallets, and mobile payment solutions. Enhanced biometric authentication and QR code-based payments are also improving transaction speed and security.

Regional Growth Drivers in the Smart Retail Market: North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Expansion

In 2023, North America dominated the smart retail market with a 32.6% share, driven by the rapid adoption of innovative technologies and robust digital infrastructure. Leading retailers like Walmart, Amazon Go, and Best Buy invested heavily in AI-driven inventory management, voice-activated smart shelves, and cashier-less stores, enhancing customer experiences. Amazon Go, for instance, utilizes computer vision and sensor fusion for checkout-free shopping. Additionally, the region's fast-growing adoption of smart payments and contactless solutions has spurred mobile wallet usage.

The Asia-Pacific region is set to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, supported by rapid urbanization, widespread smartphone use, and retail digitization. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are rapidly adopting smart retail solutions. Notable examples include Alibaba’s Hema stores in China, which use smart carts and face recognition payments, and Japan’s 7-Eleven, which has automated restocking and self-service checkout kiosks.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Smart Retail Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6138

Recent Development

April 17, 2024, Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, leveraging AI and sensor fusion, eliminates checkout lines by allowing customers to shop and pay seamlessly. In 2024, Amazon plans to expand this technology into more small-format stores, more than doubling the number of third-party locations with Just Walk Out.

28 Jan 2025, Tekion launched its Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), leveraging Microsoft Azure and generative AI to streamline vehicle purchases, enhancing customer interactions and boosting sales pipelines. The new Smart Communication tool uses Azure OpenAI to analyze communications and provide personalized recommendations for sales agents.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption and Deployment

5.2 Operational Efficiency

5.3 Infrastructure and Technology

5.4 Retailer Efficiency

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Smart Retail Market, by Solution

8. Smart Retail Market, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on Smart Retail Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/smart-retail-market-6138

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.