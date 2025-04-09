Merit Medical Launches the Ventrax™ Delivery System

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the US commercial release of its Ventrax Delivery System.

The new delivery system is Merit’s latest addition to its growing electrophysiology (EP) and cardiac rhythm management (CRM) portfolio. The portfolio provides a unique selection of solutions to improve cardiac interventions, including the HeartSpan®, Worley™, Prelude SNAP™, and SafeGuard Focus® product lines.

Ventrax is intended to facilitate placement of devices used in ablation procedures commonly performed to treat an abnormally fast heartbeat known as ventricular tachycardia (VT). Ventricular arrhythmias, which include VT, are believed to cause approximately three out of four sudden cardiac deaths, which result in an estimated 184,000–450,000 lives lost in the United States each year.¹

The all-in-one device provides a streamlined pathway for ablation catheters to enter the left ventricle through the aorta, an approach known as retrograde aortic access.

“For the electrophysiologist, using retrograde aortic access was always a risk-benefit decision, and the community has needed a tool that would make that decision easier,” said Albert Sun, MD, electrophysiologist at Duke Health in Durham, NC, and whose advice was instrumental in Merit's development of the Ventrax system.

Retrograde aortic access can be useful to reach certain areas of the ventricle compared to traditional methods, such as transseptal puncture. Using this approach, these areas of the left ventricle are more accessible,² supporting targeted treatment.

“The new retrograde delivery system provides access to the left ventricle, allowing for the exchange of catheters to diagnose, map, or treat VT,” said Jason Koontz, MD, PhD, electrophysiologist at Duke Health and product development consultant to Merit. “This adds to our tools as we work to deliver the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

Key features of the Ventrax Delivery System include a 95-cm sheath designed to access desired target locations. An ultralow-profile transition between its sheath and pigtail-dilator offers smooth insertion, and an angled tip enhances the reach of an ablation catheter.

VT ablation is one of the fastest growing areas in electrophysiology. Many physicians are using retrograde aortic access for VT procedures, and researchers are increasingly investigating the technique.

“Effective access is essential to supporting the growth of VT ablation,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to take another significant step toward providing electrophysiologists with a valuable tool that helps fill this need in patient care.”

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,000 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its licensors.

