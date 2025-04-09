Italy Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030: A $6.22 Billion Market by 2030, Growing at a 12% CAGR

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Italy Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.13 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.22 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.13%.
ITALY DATA CENTER VENDOR INSIGHTS
- The Italy data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase its competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in the Italy data center market include ABB, AlfaLava, Caterpillar, Climaveneta, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, EMICON, Hitachi Energy, Honeywell, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Pillar Power Systems, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv and others.
- Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Italy data center market include Aruba SpA, BT Italia, Data4, Eni, Equinix, IRIDEOS, Keppel Data Centres, STACK Infrastructure, Sparkle (Telecom Italia), Vantage Data Centers, VITALI and others.
- The Italy data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market including AECOM, Ariatta, Arup, CapIngelec, DBA PRO, Eiffage, Exyte, Gleeds, GSE Group, ISG, Marsh, Mercury, MiCiM, NORMA Engineering and others that have been offering their construction, engineering and installation services in the data center market in the country.
ITALY DATA CENTER MARKET KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The Italian cloud market is witnessing significant growth, attracting investments from international hyperscalers such as Google and Microsoft. Milan's strategic and geographical location has made the city a central point for connectivity, and the ongoing and planned expansion initiatives of the global colocation data center operators further underscore the city's prominence.
- Leveraging a strategic global connectivity framework facilitated by a network of submarine cables, the nation strengthens digital connectivity, solidifying its role as a prominent data hub. Italy has over 33 operational submarine cables, with five more in the pipeline.
- Italy aims for climate neutrality by 2050, and it is significantly investing in renewable energy. For instance, in April 2024, STACK Infrastructure invested over USD 1.2 billion in establishing sustainable initiatives including developing water-efficient infrastructure, e-waste recycling programs, and establishing electric vehicle charging stations in its Italian data center campuses for promoting sustainability.
- Italy is witnessing substantial investments in AI, with over 470 AI-based startups. Italy's Strategic Program for Artificial Intelligence includes a USD 164 million fund to support AI startups, fostering innovation and economic growth.
- Italy is experiencing significant growth in IoT adoption, leading to growth in the Italy data center market. In January 2024, Guralp Systems announced its plans for the development of a 'SMART' cable, integrating IoT sensors on the coast of Catania, Sicily to collect environmental data and measure seismic risk.
- Italy has high 5G coverage, with operators covering around 98%-99% of the population. In December 2024, Nokia and EOLO, an Italian telecommunications company partnered in a four-year agreement to develop Italy's first 5G standalone mmWave RAN network to boost ultra-broadband connectivity for around 1.6 million customers.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS DATA CENTER RESEARCH REPORT?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Italy colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Italy by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Italy data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Italy data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Italy
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 66
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 16
- Coverage: 31+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Italy
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)
- Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The Italy data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS IN ITALY
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Milan
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Milan
- Other Cities
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Nutanix
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
Italy Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- APL Data Center
- Ariatta
- Arup
- Astron Buildings
- Bouygues Construction
- CapIngelec
- DBA PRO
- Editel SpA
- Eiffage
- Exyte
- Future-tech
- Gleeds
- Gruppo Simtel
- GSE Group
- ISG
- Kirby Group Engineering
- Marsh
- Mercury
- MiCiM
- NORMA Engineering
- Page Europa
- Rizzani de Eccher
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- AEC UPS
- Aggreko
- Alfa Laval
- Baudouin
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- EMICON
- GE Vernova
- HiRef SpA
- Hitachi Energy
- Honeywell
- Rehlko
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Perkins Engine
- Piller Power Systems
- PRAMAC
- Riello Elettronica Group
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec Group
- STULZ
- Swegon
- R&S Group
- Trane Technologies
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Aruba SpA
- BT Italia
- Data4
- Eni
- Equinix
- IRIDEOS
- Keppel Data Centres
- Microsoft
- STACK Infrastructure
- Sparkle (Telecom Italia)
- Vantage Data Centres
- VITALI
New Entrants
- CloudHQ
- Compass Datacenters
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- iGenius
- VIRTUS Data Centres
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|139
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.13 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Italy
ITALY DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT COVERAGE
This report analyses the Italy data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The segmentation includes:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Milan
- Other Cities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1bu7y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment