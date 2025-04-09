Interactive EQ Launches SaaS IEQ, the AI-based Talent Assessment & Development Platform for SaaS

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive EQ, an interactive talent assessment platform that combines AI and interactive videos to measure emotional quotient (EQ), today launched its SaaS IEQ product for software as a service (SaaS) businesses. This new intangible skills decoder helps people managers maximize operational efficiency and productivity when hiring and developing talent.

SaaS IEQ was developed for people manager and HR teams to measure talent soft skills (EQ), increase talent efficiency, improve quality of hire, reduce turnover and thereby improving employee retention. This platform also helps talent evaluators add more depth to the hiring process, evaluate existing talent for areas of improvement, and identify potential leaders best suited for promotion.

Interactive EQ was created and developed by former Tekion executive and automotive industry leader Napo Rumteen. With more than 30 years in retail and SaaS sales, management, operations, and learning & development — including playing an instrumental role in helping Tekion achieve more than $4 billion in valuation in the SaaS space — After experiencing recurring gaps in interviewing, hiring decisions, and people development across all industries, Rumteen had a light bulb moment that compelled him to create Interactive EQ.

Harvard Business Review research shows that sales departments experience over 27% annual employee turnover, twice that of the overall labor force. In some industries this number exceeds 80%. Talent evaluation is critical in filling SaaS sales roles considering the additional time needed to meet pipeline and quota targets. US firms spend $15 billion a year training salespeople and another $800 billion on incentives.

Furthermore, managers are time compressed and struggle to effectively hire and train employees resulting in excessive turnover and loss of sales. They are forced to make rushed decisions on hiring and struggle to develop talent leading to employees being thrown into a sink or swim environment. Improving manager effectiveness and employee engagement through accelerated development with the help of SaaS IEQ, will improve productivity and avoid derailing sales plans through lost talent.

“Personality tests measure temperament, accounting only for behavioral inclinations to perform job tasks well,” said Rumteen, founder and CEO of Interactive EQ. “SaaS IEQ goes beyond disposition — it objectively identifies and measures situational reactions, proactive action, and leadership potential of employees, specifically in the SaaS space.”

How it Works

Interactive EQ assesses intangible skills through immersive video adventures of real-world business scenarios across key categories, including:

Observation skills: Ability to read the room and take the pulse of an audience.

Situational awareness: Aptitude for thinking through possible outcomes and navigating various scenarios, from sales opportunities to crisis management.

Business acumen: Capacity to understand and contribute to broader business goals, e.g., knowing when to sell versus close a deal, offer a discount, or hold price.

Empathy: Capability to recognize, understand, and respond to the emotions of others, e.g., active listening skills to shift upset customers toward positive resolutions.

Collaborative aptitude: Competence to integrate with and thrive on existing, often times distributed, teams.

Solutioning: Faculty for critical thinking and practical problem solving skills.

Cultural fit: Potential to align with company values and team dynamics, specific to each organization.



SaaS IEQ assesses participants in these key categories based on a proprietary AI model that scores EQ across hundreds of relevant soft skills. Upon completion, the employer is given access to the participant’s overall IEQ Score with detailed descriptions.

SaaS IEQ is now available for SaaS companies of all sizes. AutoIEQ launched in January 2025 for automotive dealers. Products tailored to the healthcare and hospitality industries are in development and expected to launch shortly.

Interactive EQ is a leading provider of talent assessment technology that measures intangible skills. The platform combines AI with interactive videos based on industry-specific real-business scenarios to determine emotional quotient. This helps improve the hiring process, evaluate existing talent for areas of improvement, and identify employees for promotion. For additional information, please visit: https://interactiveeq.com/