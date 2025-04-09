United States Tariffs & Trade and Tax Hourly Rate Report 2025: Empowering Stakeholders with the Latest Pricing Trends Amidst Escalating Trade Wars and Global Economic Uncertainties

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021-2025 Tariffs & Trade and Tax Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In response to the recent lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese imports, the importance of understanding the financial implications of trade policies has become increasingly evident. To address this need, the "Valeo 2021–2025 Tariffs & Trade and Tax Hourly Rate Report," is a comprehensive resource designed to provide investors and legal professionals with critical insights into the evolving landscape of tariffs, trade, and taxation.
Law firms specializing in Tariff and Trade law and Tax, mainly Corporate Tax, are in high demand currently and these hourly rates will rise faster than other commercial litigation practices, especially Tax, which is one of the perennial hourly rate leaders of the AmLaw 200 and NLJ 500 firms.
The report details those practice areas' average hourly rates of Attorneys and Support Staff of the largest US law firms by AmLaw Revenue Rankings, Individual Law Firms and then by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff).
Empowering Stakeholders Amidst Trade Uncertainties
The report offers an in-depth analysis of average hourly rates charged by attorneys and support staff specializing in tariffs, trade, and tax law. Where legal challenges to tariffs are gaining momentum, this report serves as an invaluable tool for stakeholders aiming to navigate the complexities of international trade regulations and their financial implications.
A Valuable Resource for Investors
- Market Intelligence: Gain insights into which legal practices are experiencing growth and are likely to command higher fees, indicating areas of increased activity and potential investment opportunities.
Cost Forecasting: Understand the financial implications of engaging legal services in the realms of tariffs, trade, and taxation, aiding in more accurate budgeting and financial planning.
Risk Assessment: Equip yourself with knowledge about the legal landscape to better assess the risks associated with investments in industries affected by changing trade policies.
Key Features of the Report
- Comprehensive Data Analysis: The report meticulously details average hourly rates across various positions—including Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate, and Support Staff—within the largest U.S. law firms, categorized by AmLaw Revenue Rankings.
Focus on High-Demand Practice Areas: With tariffs and trade law, as well as corporate tax, experiencing heightened demand, the report highlights how these areas are poised for accelerated rate increases compared to other commercial litigation practices.
Strategic Insights for Competitive Advantage: By providing detailed analyses of billing trends and rate structures, the report enables investors and legal professionals to make informed decisions, ensuring they remain competitive and proactive in a rapidly changing economic environment.
Rates by Firm
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Jones Day
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Cooley LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- Mayer Brown LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Dechert LLP
- K&L Gates LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Venable LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Fenwick & West LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Womble Lewis Roca
- Baker Botts LLP
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Cozen O'Connor
- Taft Sherman
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- Duane Morris LLP
- Blank Rome LLP
- Jackson Lewis P.C
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Ballard Lane
- Jenner & Block LLP
- ArentFox Schiff LLP
- Williams & Connolly LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Akerman LLP
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Steptoe LLP
- Dorsey & Whitney LLP
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Loeb & Loeb LLP
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.
- Clark Hill PLC
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Dickinson Wright PLLC
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Foley Hoag LLP
- Kutak Rock LLP
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Frost Brown Todd LLC
- Buchalter, APC
- Robins Kaplan LLP
- Stinson LLP
- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- McCarter & English, LLP
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
- Thompson Hine LLP
- Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin P.C.
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
- Butler Snow LLP
- Day Pitney LLP
- Shutts & Bowen LLP
- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
- Kobre & Kim L.L.P.
- Lathrop GPM LLP
- Greenspoon Marder LLP
- GrayRobinson, P.A.
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Adams and Reese LLP
- Hanson Bridgett LLP
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Tucker Ellis LLP
- Rutan & Tucker, LLP
- Archer & Greiner, P.C.
- Arthur Cox LLP
- Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP
- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP
- Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
- Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.
- Butzel Long PC
- Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
- Clifford Chance LLP
- Clyde & Co LLP
- Corr Cronin LLP
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
- Dentons
- Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP
- Downey Brand LLP
- Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C
- Epstein Drangel, LLP
- Eversheds Sutherland
- Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
- Groom Law Group, Chartered
- Jones Walker LLP
- Kean Miller LLP
- Killeen & Stern, PC
- Liskow & Lewis, APLC
- Margulies Faith LLP
- Massey & Gail LLP
- Maynard Nexsen PC
- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC
- Meyers Nave, APC
- Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP
- Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.
- Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP
- Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP
- Nossaman LLP
- Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP
- Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP
- Parkins & Rubio LLP
- Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios, Chartered, LLP
- Seward & Kissel LLP
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- White Brenner LLP
- Wiggin and Dana LLP
- Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.
