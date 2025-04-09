United States Tariffs & Trade and Tax Hourly Rate Report 2025: Empowering Stakeholders with the Latest Pricing Trends Amidst Escalating Trade Wars and Global Economic Uncertainties

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021-2025 Tariffs & Trade and Tax Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In response to the recent lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese imports, the importance of understanding the financial implications of trade policies has become increasingly evident. To address this need, the "Valeo 2021–2025 Tariffs & Trade and Tax Hourly Rate Report," is a comprehensive resource designed to provide investors and legal professionals with critical insights into the evolving landscape of tariffs, trade, and taxation.

Law firms specializing in Tariff and Trade law and Tax, mainly Corporate Tax, are in high demand currently and these hourly rates will rise faster than other commercial litigation practices, especially Tax, which is one of the perennial hourly rate leaders of the AmLaw 200 and NLJ 500 firms.

The report details those practice areas' average hourly rates of Attorneys and Support Staff of the largest US law firms by AmLaw Revenue Rankings, Individual Law Firms and then by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff).

Empowering Stakeholders Amidst Trade Uncertainties

The report offers an in-depth analysis of average hourly rates charged by attorneys and support staff specializing in tariffs, trade, and tax law. Where legal challenges to tariffs are gaining momentum, this report serves as an invaluable tool for stakeholders aiming to navigate the complexities of international trade regulations and their financial implications.

A Valuable Resource for Investors

Market Intelligence: Gain insights into which legal practices are experiencing growth and are likely to command higher fees, indicating areas of increased activity and potential investment opportunities.

Cost Forecasting: Understand the financial implications of engaging legal services in the realms of tariffs, trade, and taxation, aiding in more accurate budgeting and financial planning.

Risk Assessment: Equip yourself with knowledge about the legal landscape to better assess the risks associated with investments in industries affected by changing trade policies.



Key Features of the Report

Comprehensive Data Analysis: The report meticulously details average hourly rates across various positions—including Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate, and Support Staff—within the largest U.S. law firms, categorized by AmLaw Revenue Rankings.

Focus on High-Demand Practice Areas: With tariffs and trade law, as well as corporate tax, experiencing heightened demand, the report highlights how these areas are poised for accelerated rate increases compared to other commercial litigation practices.

Strategic Insights for Competitive Advantage: By providing detailed analyses of billing trends and rate structures, the report enables investors and legal professionals to make informed decisions, ensuring they remain competitive and proactive in a rapidly changing economic environment.



Rates by Firm

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP

Baker McKenzie

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

White & Case LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Hogan Lovells LLP

Jones Day

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Goodwin Procter LLP

King & Spalding LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Cooley LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

Mayer Brown LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Milbank LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Dechert LLP

K&L Gates LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Winston & Strawn LLP

Foley & Lardner LLP

Alston & Bird LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Polsinelli PC

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Venable LLP

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Fenwick & West LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Womble Lewis Roca

Baker Botts LLP

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Littler Mendelson P.C.

Cozen O'Connor

Taft Sherman

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Duane Morris LLP

Blank Rome LLP

Jackson Lewis P.C

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Ballard Lane

Jenner & Block LLP

ArentFox Schiff LLP

Williams & Connolly LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Akerman LLP

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Steptoe LLP

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Jackson Walker LLP

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Clark Hill PLC

Holland & Hart LLP

Quarles & Brady LLP

Bracewell LLP

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

Foley Hoag LLP

Kutak Rock LLP

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Frost Brown Todd LLC

Buchalter, APC

Robins Kaplan LLP

Stinson LLP

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Ice Miller LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

McCarter & English, LLP

Spencer Fane LLP

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Thompson Hine LLP

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin P.C.

Wiley Rein LLP

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP

Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

Butler Snow LLP

Day Pitney LLP

Shutts & Bowen LLP

Michael Best & Friedrich LLP

Kobre & Kim L.L.P.

Lathrop GPM LLP

Greenspoon Marder LLP

GrayRobinson, P.A.

Cole Schotz P.C.

Adams and Reese LLP

Hanson Bridgett LLP

Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Tucker Ellis LLP

Rutan & Tucker, LLP

Archer & Greiner, P.C.

Arthur Cox LLP

Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.

Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.

Butzel Long PC

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

Clifford Chance LLP

Clyde & Co LLP

Corr Cronin LLP

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP

Dentons

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP

Downey Brand LLP

Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C

Epstein Drangel, LLP

Eversheds Sutherland

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

Groom Law Group, Chartered

Jones Walker LLP

Kean Miller LLP

Killeen & Stern, PC

Liskow & Lewis, APLC

Margulies Faith LLP

Massey & Gail LLP

Maynard Nexsen PC

McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC

Meyers Nave, APC

Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP

Nossaman LLP

Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP

Parkins & Rubio LLP

Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios, Chartered, LLP

Seward & Kissel LLP

Thompson Coburn LLP

White Brenner LLP

Wiggin and Dana LLP

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6mfk0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.