Konica Minolta Installs AccurioLabel 230 Digital Press at Shimchock’s Label Service

Ramsey, NJ, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce Shimchock’s Label Service (Shimchock’s), a three-generation family business offering label printing and converting located in Roanoke, Virginia has added an AccurioLabel 230 Digital Press to expand its capabilities in producing attention-getting, durable labels.

After significant industry research on new printing technologies and encountering consistent mentions of Konica Minolta’s digital presses, Shimchock’s recently installed the AccurioLabel 230 and a GM DC330 Mini finisher. The shop has several analog flexo presses and was using a digital inkjet printer for some jobs, which became a concern because printheads can clog and cause engine issues if the machines are not running jobs on a regular basis. For these reasons, Shimchock’s team decided a toner-based digital printing press was the way to go.

“The AccurioLabel 230 has been a terrific addition to our business. We’re now able to take on longer runs for customers at a more competitive price, instead of using our smaller and slower inkjet label printer,” said Marie Shimchock Conner, Co-owner, Shimchock’s Label Service. “We were amazed at how much easier this press is to use than our other digital press, and because we no longer have to run special inkjet-treated stocks, have substantially reduced our substrate costs - from $1.68 per MSI (1,000 square inches) to just $0.44 MSI!”

Pairing the AccurioLabel 230 with the GM DC330 Mini has expanded Shimchock’s already extensive capabilities. “The finisher came with all the bells and whistles and gives us multiple finishing options, from UV flexo varnish, lamination and cold foil to die cutting, slitting and rewinding, all in a small footprint. It’s basically an all-in-one finishing solution for the AccurioLabel 230,” said Conner. “This combination allows us to provide labels and service that are better than online providers, and it’s one of the reasons we’re on the list of preferred suppliers for many of our customers.”

Shimchock’s team prints a wide variety of labels for food and personal care products that are frequently high-usage, high-abrasion items. According to Conner, customers are asking for more highly specified and varied jobs with shorter runs, with faster job turnaround and more colors. The AccurioLabel 230 produces quality far above anything Shimchock’s had before, and its food-grade safe toners add another advantage for many of its customers.

Shimchock’s regular customers are impressed with the difference between their labels printed on inkjet and the same labels produced on AccurioLabel 230, noting the brilliance, brightness and overall look of the labels changed for the better. The press is extremely easy to learn and use, and prints on standard flexo substrates. Shimchock’s found Konica Minolta technicians to be extremely helpful during the installation and training.

“We are extremely pleased with the results Shimchock’s Label Service has experienced after the installation of their AccurioLabel 230,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. “In addition to enhancing their workflow efficiency with faster turnarounds, increased output and reduced waste, it’s clear their customers are delighted with the labels the press delivers. The new digital label press is another reason that customers keep coming back to Shimchock’s, job after job.”

Serving only local companies, Shimchock’s is renowned for its personal service, which includes hands-on help at a customer’s production facility if needed, and in-person delivery at no charge. Shimchock’s has no call center; customers who call talk to a real person. The company has never done any advertising, because for 73 years, word of mouth has been all it needed to acquire new customers.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s AccurioLabel 230 digital label press online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta’s 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact,” and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta’s bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Shimchock's Label Service

Founded in 1952 by husband and wife team Joe and Hortense Shimchock in the heart of Southwest Virginia, Shimchock’s belief in service and quality continue to this day. It remains a topnotch family business, now owned and operated by second-generation owner Marie Shimchock Conner, and managed by third-generation team member Matthew Shimchock. The company’s small-business platform gives it the ability to be flexible and adaptable to its customers’ needs, with a focus on customer service that doesn’t end when labels leave the plant. If a customer has a problem, Shimchock team members make in-person visits to resolve any issues – which is the reason “service” is in the company’s name. Shimchock’s digital printer can print, laminate and diecut small-batch labels in any shape a customer desires. Its newest servo-driven electronic registry equipment along with its classical machinery are unmatched in quality label production. In-house art, digital imagers, and plate-making mean that Shimchock’s Label Service is a one-stop shop for prepress needs.

Attachment