TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BNR4T868

Issuer Name

RENEWI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Apr-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Apr-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.741377 11.468691 12.210068 9836366 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.308328 11.468018 11.776346

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BNR4T868 597249 0.741377 Sub Total 8.A 597249 0.741377%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 43653 0.054187 Physical Swaps 14/05/2025 N/A 845980 1.050131 Physical Swaps 16/05/2025 N/A 800000 0.993055 Physical Swaps 19/02/2026 N/A 823142 1.021782 Physical Swaps 22/04/2025 N/A 595578 0.739302 Sub Total 8.B1 3108353 3.858457%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 17/09/2025 N/A Cash 931215 1.155935 Swaps 31/10/2025 N/A Cash 231 0.000287 Swaps 06/01/2026 N/A Cash 1742726 2.163279 Swaps 23/02/2026 N/A Cash 1750915 2.173444 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 4514 0.005603 Swaps 02/04/2026 N/A Cash 1223478 1.518726 Swaps 28/04/2026 N/A Cash 266928 0.331343 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 210757 0.261617 Sub Total 8.B2 6130764 7.610234%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 5.916856 5.916856% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 5.549473 6.290849% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

08-Apr-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom