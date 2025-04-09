Forex University Launches Comprehensive Educational Platform for Currency Trading Beginners

New York, NY, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forex University (https://forex.university) is proud to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking educational platform designed to turn complete beginners into confident forex traders. The university’s flagship Beginner Program offers a structured learning path that caters to various learning styles through a unique dual-course model.





With the global forex market reaching over $6.6 trillion in daily trading volume, interest in currency trading is higher than ever. However, most newcomers struggle with complex terminology, market volatility, and the overwhelming pace of 24-hour trading. Forex University addresses these challenges head-on by offering clear, accessible, and practical education for those just starting out.

"After more than a decade designing forex education programs for top brokers and financial institutions, I saw firsthand that a one-size-fits-all approach simply doesn’t work," said Ross Soodoosingh, founder of Forex University and former Senior Vice President of Marketing at FXCM. "We created Forex University to give every student — whether they want a deep dive or a fast-track intro — the tools to succeed from day one."

The Beginner Program includes:

Comprehensive Course – Six detailed modules with over 60 chapters, featuring interactive simulations, audio summaries, and knowledge-check quizzes.

– Six detailed modules with over 60 chapters, featuring interactive simulations, audio summaries, and knowledge-check quizzes. Fast Track Course – A streamlined six-module option with more than 30 concise chapters, ideal for quick learners seeking essential trading fundamentals.

– A streamlined six-module option with more than 30 concise chapters, ideal for quick learners seeking essential trading fundamentals. Real-World Skills – Focus on execution, position sizing, risk management, and trade management to bridge theory and practice.

– Focus on execution, position sizing, risk management, and trade management to bridge theory and practice. Affordable Access – Both courses included for just $49.95, making premium forex education available to aspiring traders worldwide.

This dual-course approach reflects Soodoosingh’s extensive experience building educational programs for renowned broker FXCM. During his time there, he was part of the leadership team that shaped the educational content strategy for DailyFX, one of the industry’s most respected forex learning platforms.

About Forex University

Forex University is a specialized educational institution committed to helping beginners master the art and science of forex trading. With an emphasis on practical skills, accessible instruction, and adaptable learning styles, the platform equips students to confidently navigate the fast-paced forex market. Founded by industry veteran Ross Soodoosingh, Forex University is the culmination of over 15 years of experience designing trading education that works.

