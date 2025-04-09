WUF Magazine Launches Issue 004 in Dubai 2025: A Powerful Curatorial Dialogue Led by Giuseppe Moscatello

Dubai, UAE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WUF, the pioneering collaborative on-chain magazine, proudly presents Issue 004, curated by Giuseppe Moscatello, Artistic Director and cultural strategist known for his work across the UAE, with a practice rooted in curatorial innovation, digital art, and cultural diplomacy.





Unveiled during the vibrant cultural season of WUF Dubai 2025, this issue explores the theme "Decolonizing Global Geographies", offering a sharp critique of inherited narratives and terminology. Moscatello challenges the continued use of colonial-era labels like “Middle East,” opening up a conversation about adopting the term “West Asia”, a designation that moves away from colonial nomenclature to reclaim geographic accuracy and assert regional identity.

Issue 004 is shaped by the contributions of 10 guest curators selected by Moscatello—each a leading voice in their respective fields:

Pablo del Val – Artistic Director of Art Dubai.

– Artistic Director of Art Dubai. Nada Raza – Director, Alserkal Arts Foundation.

– Director, Alserkal Arts Foundation. Nat Muller – Independent curator and academic (focus on science fiction and West Asian art).

– Independent curator and academic (focus on science fiction and West Asian art). Amal Khalaf – Civic curator and co-curator of Sharjah Biennial 16.

– Civic curator and co-curator of Sharjah Biennial 16. Sumantro Ghose – Artistic Programming Director, Royal Commission for AlUla.

– Artistic Programming Director, Royal Commission for AlUla. Huda Smitshuijzen AbiFarès – Typographer, founder of Khatt Foundation.

– Typographer, founder of Khatt Foundation. Suheyla Takesh – Director, Barjeel Art Foundation.

– Director, Barjeel Art Foundation. Gaith Abdulla – Gulf studies researcher, co-founder of Engage101.

– Gulf studies researcher, co-founder of Engage101. Dirwaza Curatorial Lab – UAE-based curatorial collective.

– UAE-based curatorial collective. Gonzalo Herrero Delicado – Curator and lecturer, expert in climate and digital culture.

“Language is never neutral—it carries weight and legacy. With this issue, I wanted to explore how artists and curators across the region are actively reshaping the words and images that define us, reclaiming narrative power through cultural production.”

— Giuseppe Moscatello, Host Curator, WUF Dubai 2025 – Issue 004

“With Issue 004, WUF enters Dubai—after Basel and Sanremo—as part of a clear strategy: connect the most relevant cultural voices to the global media system. We’re building a platform where curators, artists, and institutions gain visibility, validation, and positioning through a media format designed for impact.”

— Etan Genini, Co-Founder, WUF

WUF Dubai 2025 - Issue 004 is intended exclusively for press and professional audiences and is not for sale. Members of the press, curators, and institutions may request a copy by contacting: info@wuf.art.

About WUF | We Understand the Future



WUF (We Understand the Future) is a media platform that identifies, amplifies, and connects cultural movements across art, music, fashion and technology. WUF provides journalists, brands, and creatives with a strategic tool to navigate and shape the future of culture.





