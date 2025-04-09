Elite Lake Rentals Opens New Downtown Lake Geneva Office at 772 W Main Street

Lake Geneva, WI, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Lake Rentals, a family-owned and operated boutique vacation rental management company, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in downtown Lake Geneva at 772 W Main St, Suite 202.





Elite Lake Rentals Office Downtown Lake Geneva

Elite Lake Rentals manages modern, recently renovated vacation homes in Lake Geneva, Fontana, Williams Bay, Lake Como, Delavan Lake, Lauderdale Lakes, Powers Lake, and the surrounding area. The company also recently launched Elite Lake Home Watch, providing reliable care for second homes while owners are away.

“Lake Geneva is more than just a destination; it’s our home,” said Jason Smolarek, Founder and CEO. “We’re committed to being a good neighbor and supporting this incredible community as both locals and business owners. Our new space gives us a chance to connect more personally with the people we serve.”

Elite Lake Rentals invites homeowners, guests, and local residents to stop by the new office while downtown. Visitors can enjoy a fresh baked cookie or gourmet coffee while learning more about their services; or just saying hello.

“We believe in genuine connection; whether it’s through the stays we host, the homes we care for, or simply offering a smile and a treat to someone passing by,” added Smolarek. “We’d love to meet you.”

With a growing portfolio of modern vacation homes and a strong focus on hospitality and local service, Elite Lake Rentals is proud to continue growing and serving the Lake Geneva area.

To learn more about vacation rental management, visit www.EliteLakeRentals.com.

For home watch services, visit www.EliteLakeHomeWatch.com.

For media inquiries or more info, contact Jason Smolarek at Jason@EliteLakeRentals.com or 262.203.2496.



About Elite Lake Rentals



Elite Lake Rentals is a locally owned and operated vacation rental management company serving Lake Geneva, Fontana, Williams Bay, Lake Como, Delavan Lake, Lauderdale Lakes, Powers Lake, and the surrounding area. With a curated selection of lake-area homes and the recent launch of Elite Lake Home Watch, the company is dedicated to providing peace of mind and five-star hospitality for owners and guests alike.





