Heat Gun Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: Corded Electric Heat Guns Hold Over 58% Share in Rising Tool Market

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Gun Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Heat Gun Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.33%.



RECENT VENDOR ACTIVITIES

In 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that construction spending for October 2024 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.17 billion. This represents a 0.4 percent increase compared to the revised September estimate of $2.16 billion. Heat guns are widely used for applications such as paint removal, softening adhesives, and heat-shrinking tubing in the construction industry. As global construction and renovation activities grow, the demand for tools like heat guns increases.

In 2023, Robert Bosch unveiled a series of innovative tools, including an 18V concrete nailer and a heat gun, further expanding its cordless tool portfolio to cater to the needs of trade professionals. Alongside these new offerings, Bosch Power Tools introduced an enhanced 18V Limited Warranty, providing extended coverage for its 18V tools, chargers, and batteries, reinforcing its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

In 2022, Makita, a manufacturer of professional tools and accessories, introduced two new cordless heat guns to its expanding LXT system. The additions include the 18V LXT Heat Gun (XGH01) and the 18V LXT Variable Temperature Heat Gun (XGH02). These tools are designed to offer versatile solutions for a wide range of applications and professional needs.

KEY DEVELOPMENT

By Product Type: The variable temperature segment shows the highest growth of 4.46%, driven by its versatility which allows users to adjust the heat output according to specific requirements.

By Power Type: The electric corded segment holds the largest market share of over 58%. The segment is growing as they are more convenient for tasks requiring sustained operation, such as industrial applications or extensive DIY projects.

By End-Users: The industrial segment holds the largest market share, driven by its ability to facilitate a range of tasks, including electronic assembly, plastic molding, and adhesive bonding.

By Distribution Channel: The online segment shows the highest growth due to its convenience, offering a wide range of options and the ability to compare prices and features.

By Geography: North America dominates the global heat gun market share, driven by the growing demand across various sectors such as construction, automotive, and electronics.

Growth Factor: The global heat gun market is set to grow due to a surge in industrial applications and growing demand for automotive applications.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements



The heat gun market is witnessing significant growth due to advancements in technology, particularly in areas such as temperature control, ergonomic design, energy efficiency, and safety features. These innovations have not only improved the functionality and user experience but have also broadened the range of applications for heat guns across various industries. Advanced heat guns are equipped with precise temperature control systems, allowing users to adjust the heat output to match the specific requirements of their tasks. Many modern heat guns feature LCD or LED screens that show real-time temperature settings, ensuring accuracy. Multiple heat levels enable professionals to use the tool for delicate applications like shrink wrapping or sensitive electronics without risking damage. Manufacturers are integrating energy-saving technologies to reduce power consumption without compromising performance. This is especially significant as eco-conscious consumers and businesses seek tools that align with sustainability goals. Features such as automatic shut-off systems, cool-down modes, and overheat protection are standard in high-quality heat guns, ensuring user safety and prolonging product lifespan. These innovations, combined with global trends like urbanization and sustainability, are propelling the heat gun market to new heights.



Integration With Other Tools



Modern heat guns are increasingly being designed to work in tandem with other tools, such as drills, saws, and sanders, offering enhanced functionality and efficiency. These innovations are driving demand by meeting the needs of professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. Integrated systems allow users to perform multiple tasks seamlessly. For example, a heat gun integrated with a paint scraper enables users to simultaneously soften and remove paint, saving time and effort. In manufacturing and construction, heat guns paired with cutting or adhesive applicator tools streamline complex processes, making them faster and more efficient. Advanced integration allows for synchronized operations, enhancing precision. For instance, a heat gun integrated with a laser guide or sensor tool ensures consistent heating for tasks such as soldering or shrink-wrapping. In industries like automotive and electronics, heat guns paired with precision tools for welding or component placement ensure high-quality outcomes with minimal errors. Integrated heat guns offer versatility, making them suitable for diverse applications such as welding, drying, and surface preparation. This versatility appeals to a broader customer base, from industrial professionals to hobbyists. Thus, the integration trend is transforming the heat gun market by expanding its applications and user base.



Surge In Industrial Applications



The heat gun market is experiencing a significant surge, largely driven by the expansion of its industrial applications. Heat guns are versatile tools that deliver a stream of hot air to perform tasks such as soldering, welding, paint stripping, shrink wrapping, and plastic bending. Their adaptability across a range of industries makes them indispensable in the manufacturing, automotive, construction, and electronics sectors. Heat guns are widely used in manufacturing processes for tasks like plastic welding, bending, and curing adhesives. With the rise in demand for efficient production methods, heat guns offer a cost-effective and precise solution for various industrial needs. Heat guns are crucial in construction for activities like removing old paint, softening adhesives, and drying surfaces. The growth in infrastructure projects globally is creating demand for such versatile tools. In electronics, heat guns are indispensable for soldering, desoldering, and shrinking heat-shrink tubing. With the growing consumer electronics market, the demand for heat guns in this sector is on the rise. Shrinkwrapping using heat guns is vital in the packaging industry for product protection and tamper-proofing. As e-commerce continues to expand, the demand for efficient packaging solutions has increased.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Availability of Substitutes



The availability of substitutes, such as blowtorches and soldering irons, represents a significant challenge to the growth of the heat gun market. While heat guns are versatile and effective tools used in various industries, they face strong competition from other heat-producing devices that offer similar functionalities. Blowtorches and soldering irons are frequently used in industries where heat guns also find application, creating direct competition. While heat guns typically provide a broader range of heat, blowtorches and soldering irons can offer more concentrated and directed heat, making them suitable alternatives for certain tasks. Blowtorches are often used in industries like metalworking, plumbing, and automotive repair. In some cases, blowtorches can achieve faster results than heat guns, especially when dealing with high-temperature requirements like soldering or brazing metal parts. Soldering irons are used predominantly in the electronics and electrical industries, but their application overlaps with heat guns when it comes to tasks like soldering and desoldering electronic components. Blowtorches and soldering irons often come at lower costs compared to heat guns, especially when it comes to smaller-scale applications. Their lower purchase price and focused heat application make them an attractive alternative for consumers and businesses that do not require the broader, more diffused heat provided by heat guns.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominates and holds the largest share of the global heat gun market, driven by the growing demand across various sectors such as construction, automotive, and electronics. With advancements in technology, the region has witnessed an increasing adoption of energy-efficient and versatile heat guns, supported by favorable economic conditions and robust industrial activity. North America is a hub for the automotive industry, with the US and Canada contributing significantly to vehicle production and repair markets. Companies such as Ford, General Motors (GM), and Toyota have a significant presence in North America, thus it has led to higher heat gun usage. Heat guns play a critical role in the production and customization of medical devices, such as orthotics and prosthetics. The rising healthcare expenditure in the US has further driven the demand for specialized heat guns tailored for delicate applications.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global heat gun market report consists of exclusive data on 24 vendors. The market is fragmented and characterized by the presence of several major players, as well as numerous regional and local manufacturers. Apex Tool Group, J. Wagner, Koki Holdings, Makita, Master Appliance, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, and Techtronic Industries are the key players in the global heat gun market. Key strategies include product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance market presence and expand geographical reach. Collaborations with key industry stakeholders and partners to develop integrated solutions and enhance market reach.



Key Vendors

Apex Tool Group

J. Wagner

Koki Holdings

Makita

Master Appliance

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries

Other Prominent Vendors

Aegon Power

Jiangsu Dongcheng M&E Tools

Enertwist

FirstRate

Forsthoff

Jinhua Galaxia Tech

Genesis Power Tools

KYNKO

Leister

Poniie

SEEKONE Technology

SparkFun Electronics

STEINEL

TackLife

TECCPO

Zhejiang Prulde Electric Appliance

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

By Product Type

Variable Temperature

Dual Temperature

By Power Type

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless

Gas Powered

By End-users Market

Industrial

Automotive Industry

Construction & Refurbishment Industry

Electronic Equipment Manufacturers

Aerospace Industry

Others

Commercial

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sk4323

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment