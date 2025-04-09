Waste Management Compliance Training Course: How to Stay Within the Law Masterclass - Classification, Transport, Storage, Compliance

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste Management Compliance - How to Stay Within the Law Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This masterclass is ideally suited for anyone involved in dealing with waste management within a business or organisation.

There is a legal obligation upon businesses to ensure that waste is handled and disposed of in the correct way. The regulations in this area are complex but compliance is essential. This course will give you the knowledge and skills to ensure you and your business are acting within the law.

Managing waste involves critical and complicated regulations on how to handle and dispose of universal, special and hazardous waste. Companies need to ensure they understand and put into practice the strict regulations to ensure they are complying and not falling foul of the law.

The regulations apply to "any person who imports, produces, carries, keeps, treats or disposes of controlled waste". All reasonable care must be taken to not violate environmental permits, including waste disposal. It is also important to maintain written records of waste management, known as a 'waste transfer note'.

Not complying with these regulations can have serious consequences for businesses.

The speaker, a specialist in waste management compliance, will use case studies and real-world examples throughout this webinar to help bring the subject to life, ensuring delegates gain a full understanding of this important area.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:

Understand your obligations as a business to ensure waste is handled correctly

your obligations as a business to ensure waste is handled correctly Get to grips with the regulations and how to put them into practice

with the regulations and how to put them into practice Learn how to identify the hierarchy of waste products

how to identify the hierarchy of waste products Expand your knowledge of the specific regulations relating to hazardous waste

your knowledge of the specific regulations relating to hazardous waste Consider the implications of the duty of care codes of practice

the implications of the duty of care codes of practice Examine how to handle specific types of waste and the pitfalls to be aware of

Who Should Attend:

Waste managers

Compliance managers

Operational managers

Environmental managers

Directors

Office managers with waste management responsibilities

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Classifying waste

The definition of waste

Identifying the hierarchy of waste products

How the hierarchy applies in practice

Hazardous waste

Specific regulations relating to hazardous waste

Consignment notes

Rejected loads

Moving waste

Duty of care codes of practice

Environmental permits

Waste transfer notes

Waste permits and licences

Storing, using, treating and disposal of waste

Electrical waste

Packaging waste

Waste water

Other types of waste

Compliance considerations when organizing waste contracts

What to consider

Pitfalls to be aware of

Final questions

Speakers:



Jodie Read

Penarth Management



Jodie Read, Managing Director of Penarth Management, joined the business as a Consultant in 2000 and became the Managing Director in 2006. She is actively involved in quality, environmental, health and safety compliance consultancy and training, whilst also being responsible for managing the teams who are assigned to look after clients. Jodie is also the lead contact for Mango Compliance Software implementation projects.







