Survey Reveals Growing Trend in Health and Wellness Travel Amid Economic Concerns

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squaremouth, the nation’s top travel insurance comparison service , today announced a growing trend of travelers prioritizing rest and relaxation this summer amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

According to the survey, 24% of respondents plan to take a health and wellness-focused trip in the next year, marking a significant 51% increase compared to the same time last year. This growing interest in health-centered travel signals a broader shift toward prioritizing mental and physical well-being.

The survey also highlights that 85% of participants consider rest and relaxation their primary goals for upcoming trips.

These results highlight a growing trend in travel focused on well-being, as more people seek opportunities to recharge and rejuvenate.

"Travelers are seeking opportunities to escape and prioritize their mental and physical well-being. This surge in wellness-focused trips is not just a fleeting trend but a reflection of a growing desire for meaningful travel experiences in today's uncertain climate,” said Ned Tadic, Manager of Public Relations at Squaremouth.

However, the economic landscape continues to shape traveler behavior. A recent Squaremouth report revealed that the cost of summer trips is expected to rise by 38% compared to last year, with the average trip now costing over $10,000. In fact, 92% of summer travelers expect to spend the same or more on travel compared to previous years.

Due to rising trip costs and overall economic uncertainty, travelers are willing to spend to protect their investments. Squaremouth has seen a doubling in demand for Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) coverage, and interest in travel medical insurance is also on the rise as concerns about health risks during travel grow.

Key Travel Insurance Tips for Summer Trips:

Buy Coverage Early: The earlier you purchase your policy, the longer you'll be protected against unexpected cancellations. Consider securing coverage as soon as you make your first trip payment, such as for flights or hotel reservations.



Choose the Most Affordable Policy that Fits Your Needs: More expensive doesn’t always mean better when it comes to travel insurance. Providers tailor their policies to specific demographics. If you find a policy that offers the same coverage at a lower cost, it’s likely because it aligns with your specific needs, not because the coverage is inferior.



Avoid Overinsuring Your Trip: Only insure the trip expenses you’d lose if you had to cancel. For instance, if you’re only subject to a 50% cancellation fee for a hotel, insure that amount rather than the full hotel cost to save on your premium.

Methodology: Squaremouth polled more than 2,000 customers regarding summer 2025 travel plans to determine the current trends and concerns among travelers buying travel insurance. The survey was sent to all Squaremouth customers between 3/31/2025 and 4/8/2025.